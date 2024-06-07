Lakers’ pursuit of Dan Hurley seems to show LeBron James likes it

If the Los Angeles Lakers are making a run at Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley, one would think that LeBron James is on board with the decision to go after the two-time national champion head coach. This could have obvious implications for Bronny James on the eve of the NBA draft.

LeBron Wire has noted that LeBron James recently praised Hurley, amid speculation that LeBron might actually prefer candidate J.J. Redick for the Lakers’ head coaching job:

“It is unclear exactly how much pull James and Klutch Sports have with the Lakers right now. Plenty feel the team’s interest in Redick has James’ fingerprints all over it, but Rich Paul and a couple of reporters have denied that James has had anything to do with its coaching search.

“Recently Hurley went on Redick’s podcast “The Old Man and the Three” and gave an in-depth look at the offense he runs with the Huskies. The coach said some of his sets have been inspired by what he has seen in football, especially from Kyle Shanahan, the offensive wizard who is the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

“James responded to that video with a glowing comment about Hurley in a post on X.”

Is LeBron equally fine with Redick or Hurley, or is there a real difference in strength of preference between the two? Does this reflect a difference in the front office’s approach to the draft and free agency? How different are Redick and Hurley in terms of the players they might prefer to both release and bring in to reconfigure the Lakers’ roster? All these questions remain unanswered.

