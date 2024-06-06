Lakers preparing ‘massive long-term’ contract offer for UConn head coach Dan Hurley: report

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly targeting UConn’s Dan Hurley for their head coach opening, according to ESPN’s Adrain Wojnarowski.

While they’ve been conducting interviews with other candidates throughout the process, Hurley is said to be at the forefront of the team’s search, and the two sides have already had preliminary discussions.

Talks are expected to heat back up in the coming days, and according to Wojnarowski, the Lakers are in "full-court press" mode as they try to convince the 51-year-old to take his talents to the pro ranks.

Hurley’s spent the past six seasons leading the Huskies and he’s quickly emerged as one of college basketball’s top coaches.

With him at the helm, UConn has transformed into one of the premier programs in the nation, securing back-to-back National Championships over the past two seasons.

Despite tons of outside interest during this offseason, Hurley was expected to remain with the team in search of a three-peat, but it appears Los Angeles is all-in on having him take things over after their first-round exit this season.

The New Jersey native has a stellar 292-163 record across his 14 seasons as a collegiate head coach with the Huskies, Wagner College, and the University of Rhode Island.