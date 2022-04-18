Lakers player season grades: Carmelo Anthony

When they were both in high school, LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony forged a close friendship. They became two of the first three picks in the 2003 NBA draft and they dreamed of someday playing on the same team.

This season, it finally happened when Anthony signed with the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent.

L.A. was counting on Anthony to give them instant offense and dead-eye 3-point shooting off the bench. He averaged 13.3 points in 26 minutes per game this year while shooting 44.4% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range.

Those numbers may seem very strong for a 37-year-old, but although he had his moments, he didn’t quite do his job well enough.

Anthony had his moments, but he was inconsistent

The former Syracuse University standout became a fan favorite among Lakers supporters, and it was easy to see why.

He had a number of big games early in the schedule, including a 28-point effort versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 24 when he shot 10-of-15 from the floor and 6-of-8 from downtown.

Anthony was off to a blazing start, hitting 43.9% from the land of plenty in his first 21 contests while averaging 15 points in 29.5 minutes a game.

After that, however, he lost steam, and his shooting became spotty. Once every few games, he was shades of his old vintage self, seemingly hitting everything from beyond the arc and milking one-on-one matchups from the mid-range area.

But more often than not, Anthony was inefficient.

In December, the month in which the Lakers’ championship hopes started to truly evaporate, he shot only 40.0% from the field and 34.1% from deep.

Even worse, Anthony’s shot selection was questionable. Even when he couldn’t seem to throw a pea in the ocean, he would often immediately shoot the ball upon catching it, even when a defender was right up on him and giving him little or no space.

Perhaps at this phase of his career, Anthony can still be an asset to the Lakers or some other team if his minutes are limited. But when he has to play significant minutes, another problem rears its head even when he is carrying the hot hand offensively.

Anthony is a liability on D

The 6-foot-7 forward has never been known as a particularly effective defender, but now that he’s at the tail end of his career, it has gotten worse.

Anthony seemed unable to stay in front of his man or prevent him from taking him into the paint or to the basket off the dribble.

At times, he showed great effort on that end of the floor, and he had some games with multiple blocks and/or steals.

But as legendary University of California, Los Angeles coach John Wooden once said, don’t mistake activity for achievement.

In the end, Anthony was a key reason the Lakers ended the season ranked 21st in defensive efficiency.

Overall grade

In all, Anthony seemed like a feast-or-famine player for the Lakers this season.

When he shot well, the team seemed to win. When he didn’t, well, things weren’t exactly easy for L.A.

Kudos to Anthony for reinventing himself the last two or three years as a 3-point specialist when it looked like he would have to retire after the Houston Rockets got rid of him in 2019.

But it still looks like Father Time is about to win its match with him.

Final grade: C

