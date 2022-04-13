Lakers player-by-player report cards for 2021-22 season

Los Angeles Times staff writers Dan Woike and Broderick Turner break down each Lakers player situation by key stats, contract status, preseason expectations, current reality and what the future holds.

Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony grabs a rebound while playing against the Nets in December. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Key stats: Fifth on the team in scoring, averaging 13.3 points per game.

Contract status: Signed just a one-year contract for $2.6 million this season. He’ll be a free agent this summer.

The expectations on Oct. 19: Anthony had shown with Portland that he could change his game and became a three-point threat. He was expected to be a source of firepower off the bench for the Lakers.

The reality on April 10: Shooting 37.5% from three-point range, Anthony demonstrated that he still had some game left in his body.

Lakers guard Avery Bradley reaches for the steal against Celtics forward Jayson Tatum during a game in December. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Key stats: Shot a surprising 39% from three-point range, more than two percentage points above his career average.

Contract status: Signed a one-year deal for $2.6 million and will become a free agent this summer.

The expectations on Oct. 19: The Lakers acquired Bradley the day before the regular-season opener after he was waived by Golden State. In his second tenure with the Lakers, Bradley was expected to be a defensive stalwart.

The reality on April 10: For the most part, Bradley did his job well, making open shots and playing solid defense.

KENDRICK NUNN

Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn is defended by Suns guard Chris Paul during a preseason game. Nunn was injured before the regular season and did not play another game. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

Key stats: 0 — he didn’t play in any games this season.

Contract status: Player option for $5.2 million.

The expectation on Oct. 19: The Lakers viewed Nunn as a key role player off the bench, capable of scoring and providing good defense.

The reality on April 10: He missed the entire season because of a bone bruise in his right knee.

The future: Coming off a lost season, expect Nunn to opt in to his deal and play an important role for the Lakers, who need him to provide two-way support as he did during Miami’s run to the NBA Finals in 2020.

WENYEN GABRIEL

Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel reaches for a loose ball during a game against the Raptors in March. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

Key stats: Started four games and averaged 15.2 minutes per game.

Contract status: Signed to a standard NBA contract last Friday, with the Lakers holding the option on his deal next season for $1.8 million.

The expectation on Oct. 19: He was signed to a two-way contract at the end of February.

The reality on April 10: Gabriel was solid in his role off the bench, playing with energy and hustle.

The future: The Lakers are his sixth club in two seasons of NBA play. They like his athleticism and willingness to be coached, so expect him to be given the chance to expand his role next season.

Lakers guard Wayne Ellington reacts after making a three-point shot against the Kings this season. (Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)

Key stats: Played in 43 games, nine as a starter.

Contract status: Signed to a one-year deal for $2.6 million, he’ll be a free agent this summer.

The expectations on Oct. 19: The hope was that Ellington‘s outside shooting would space the court for LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

The reality on April 10: Ellington shot a respectable 38.8% from three-point range, but he was a defensive liability.

The future: It was his second tour with the Lakers, but it would be hard to imagine Ellington back next season.

D.J. AUGUSTIN

Lakers guard D.J. Augustin protects the ball from Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro as he looks to pass during a game in March. (Ron Schwane / Associated Press)

Key stats: Shot 45.3% from three-point range.

Contract status: Made $622,000 this season and will be a free agent this summer.

The expectation on Oct. 19: He didn’t sign until March 1.

The reality on April 10: After being signed late in the season, Augustin played the his role of a three-point specialist.

The future: At 34, the 5-11 guard probably won’t be back with the Lakers next season.

STANLEY JOHNSON

Lakers forward Stanley Johnson tries to cut off a drive by Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during a game in February. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Key stats: Started in 25 of the 46 games he played for the Lakers.

Contract status: Team option for $2.3 million next season.

The expectation on Oct. 19: He signed the first of three 10-day contracts with the Lakers on Christmas Day.

The reality on April 10: Johnson played with energy, gave a great effort and was solid on defense.

The future: He has the ability to be a solid player and if the Lakers exercise their option on his contract could be used as a trade asset.

TALEN HORTON-TUCKER

Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker drives against Kings guard Davion Mitchell as Carmelo Anthony tries to set a screen during a game earlier this season. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Key stats: Scored a career-high 40 points on an efficient 15-for-28 shooting recently against the Warriors.

Contract status: $10.2 million next season, the second of a three-year, $30-million deal.

The expectations on Oct. 19: The Lakers viewed Horton-Tucker as a key rotation player with the ability to create for himself and others.

The reality on April 10: He didn’t quite grow as the Lakers hoped, especially on defense.

The future: He’s just 21, coachable, works hard and wants to improve.

