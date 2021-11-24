Lakers player grades: Russell Westbrook’s comeback effort vs. Knicks falls short

The Los Angeles Lakers fell to 9-10 on the season after losing on the road to the New York Knicks, 106-100.

Los Angeles didn’t have LeBron James available in this contest because he was suspended one game for his role in the altercation with Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart.

The Lakers started the game with absolutely zero energy, and the Knicks responded with good shotmaking to lead by double-digits early on. The Lakers trailed by 16 after 12 minutes.

Los Angeles cut into the deficit towards the end of the first half, which Russell Westbrook took a step further in the third by igniting a comeback effort.

However, the Lakers ran out of steam in the fourth, and Immanuel Quickley made some tough 3s in the final minutes to bury L.A.

Here’s how the Lakers graded individually after a tough loss in Madison Square Garden:

Russell Westbrook: A

Russell Westbrook’s 18-point third quarter is the sole reason the Lakers even made this a game again, especially because the Knicks led by 25 points at one point.

Westbrook got to the rim, made his free throws (8-of-9) and 3s (3-of-6) and hit teammates with crisp passes en route to a 31-point, 13-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to steal a win, but he deserves the grade for the effort he exerted.

Avery Bradley: B

Avery Bradley had one of his best offensive games of the season. The Lakers needed more sources of offense with Anthony Davis dealing with flu-like symptoms, and Bradley answered the call.

He put up 15 points (5-of-11 FG, 3-of-8 3P), nine rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes.

Talen Horton-Tucker: F

Talen Horton-Tucker re-entered the starting lineup in LeBron’s absence, but his skid persisted in this one. He missed all eight of his shots and posted a minus-18 rating on the night, by far the worst of any player.

The Lakers desperately need him to find the form he had during his first three games back from injury.

Anthony Davis: C-minus

Davis’ grade is a tough one to gauge because of the condition he entered it with. He clearly didn’t look like his dominant self against Julius Randle down low, and both the eye test and numbers support that.



The star center put up 20 points on 17 shots and missed six free throws.

Malik Monk: C

Malik Monk’s first-half performance carries the load of the grade. Most of his scoring production transpired there, but he fell off as the game progressed. He scored 12 points in 31 minutes off the bench, but a 1-of-7 clip from deep won’t get the job done.

Carmelo Anthony: F

Carmelo Anthony didn’t have the return to the Madison Square Garden he would’ve liked. The 37-year-old forward shot 3-of-14 overall and 2-of-8 from deep to go with five fouls. He made 4-of-5 free throws to reach 12 points on the night, but a more efficient outing could’ve resulted in a win.

