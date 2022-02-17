Lakers player grades: LeBron James leads comeback win vs. Jazz

Despite losing Anthony Davis to an ankle injury right before halftime, the Los Angeles Lakers came back in the fourth quarter to beat the Utah Jazz, 106-101.

Los Angeles had jumped to an 11-0 lead right out of the gate, but Utah’s No. 1 scoring offense wasn’t going to stay stagnant for long. Both teams went back and forth, but the momentum significantly swayed towards the Jazz after Davis’ injury.

The Lakers trailed by double-digits early in the fourth but went on to outscore the Jazz 35-22 in the quarter. LeBron James led the comeback for L.A. with 33 points while Austin Reaves hit the dagger from 3-point range.

Here is how the Lakers, now 27-31 on the season, graded individually from the win:

Russell Westbrook: B-plus

Russell Westbrook did not have a perfect game (five turnovers, 4-of-7 FT, 1-of-4 3P), but he adjusted in the second half and fought for extra possessions on both ends of the floor. He made big plays down low, both scoring an and-1 and finding a cutting LeBron for clutch baskets. Westbrook has put up two good games in a row, and he’ll need to continue with Davis out.

Malik Monk: B-minus

Malik Monk got the start with Avery Bradley out, and he scored 13 points to go with five rebounds, two steals (including a big one in clutch time) and an assist. His shooting (5-of-12 FG, 2-of-6 3P) could’ve been better, but this was a performance worthy of a B-minus.

LeBron James: A-plus

Forty minutes. Thirty-three points. When the team needed a spark, James delivered. He made 14-of-23 shots, including a 3-of-8 clip from deep, to go with eight rebounds, six assists and two steals. This win does not happen without James willing his group to victory.

Stanley Johnson: C-minus

Stanley Johnson got the start but played just 19 minutes. He shot 2-of-6 overall and collected four assists, but he didn’t have the big game against Utah as last time when he erupted in the fourth quarter.

Anthony Davis: N/A

All that matters now is Davis’ recovery. Before his injury, he dropped 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting in 17 minutes. The Lakers will sorely miss his presence down low.

Talen Horton-Tucker: B

Talen Horton-Tucker was everywhere this game — for both good and bad reasons. In 31 minutes off the bench, he logged four blocks, five rebounds, three assists and multiple deflections that spotlighted his defensive potential. But he shot 1-of-6 overall, 0-of-4 from deep (some were off-balance looks late in the shot clock) and fouled four times. Still a solid game from the third-year wing.

Austin Reaves: A-minus

Austin Reaves is not afraid of the moment. With the chance to sink Utah, he hit a clutch three to seal the deal. That ended a game in which he posted nine points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal. The undrafted rookie is just a fundamentally sound player.

Kent Bazemore: B

Kent Bazemore gets a blurb here because he entered the game in the second half for seven minutes but definitely made an impact. He immediately swished a corner triple, stripped Donovan Mitchell clean on a 5-on-4 opportunity for Utah and did a great job at the point of attack against Mitchell and Jordan Clarkson. With Davis out, Bazemore should get more looks in these small-ball lineups.

Wayne Ellington: F

Wayne Ellington got a chance to get some burn in this game, but he lasted just four minutes. Why? He shot 0-of-3 from deep, which is supposed to be his specialty. To be fair, shooters like him need consistent minutes to sustain their rhythm, but it’s not a good look for him to go empty when he got a chance to crack the rotation.

