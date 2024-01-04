Lakers player grades: L.A. gets inundated by the Heat

After losing eight of their last 11 games, the Los Angeles Lakers returned home for the start of 2024, and they hoped that a home-heavy schedule in January would be the elixir for their poor play.

They started that home-heavy stretch by facing a Miami Heat team that was without leading scorer Jimmy Butler. One may have thought that was a big advantage for L.A.

Instead, the Lakers came out looking very discombobulated. They were sluggish offensively early in this game — they committed 10 turnovers, shot just 33.3% and scored only 18 points in the first quarter. The Heat weren’t that much better, but they led by as many as 11 in the opening period, and their zone defense had L.A. confused and very unsure of how to operate or attack offensively, as it trailed 53-45 at halftime.

The Lakers slowly clawed their way into the contest in the third quarter. They came to within three points late in the period, only to fall behind again by double digits early in the fourth period. From there, the Heat kept them in submission and handed them a 110-96 defeat.

Miami didn’t play very well itself — it got outrebounded by 15, outscored by 18 in the paint and had seven fewer free throw attempts. Indeed, the Lakers were their own worst enemy by committing 21 turnovers, getting outscored by seven in fast-break points and shooting just 4-of-30 from 3-point range. Meanwhile, the Heat shot 16-of-42 from downtown, meaning the Purple and Gold got outscored by a humiliating 36 points in just that department alone.

In the end, L.A. collectively lacked energy and intensity, and it was completely befuddled by Miami’s zone defense, which rendered its offense slow as molasses. With a 17-18 record, the team is in growing danger of missing the playoffs and possibly even the play-in tournament.

Anthony Davis: A

Davis was one of only two Lakers players who played a truly excellent game. The team seemingly forgot to get the basketball to him in the low post early in this game. But in the third quarter, they started to get the ball to him more often, and he went to work. He finished with 29 points on 10-of-17 shooting and 9-of-10 from the free throw line, 18 rebounds, six assists, five blocked shots and two steals.

Unfortunately, Los Angeles stopped going to Davis down the stretch, and as a result, he had only two made baskets in the fourth quarter as it tried but failed to stay in the game.

Taurean Prince: D

After shooting 46.4% from 3-point range in December, Prince turned into a freezer on Wednesday. He missed all six of his shots, including five 3-point attempts, and he finished with five rebounds, two assists and zero points.

This would’ve been the type of game in which some darts from downtown tossed in by Prince would’ve greatly helped, especially considering Miami was in a zone defense for much of the evening.

Cam Reddish: F

Reddish missed two of L.A.’s previous three games with a sore groin, but he returned and was in the starting lineup against the Heat. However, he made absolutely no impact on either end of the floor. In 19 minutes, he missed his lone field goal attempt and committed four turnovers, and his only positive contribution was one assist.

Austin Reaves: A

Reaves returned to the starting lineup in this game, and he did his part to help the Lakers compete, unlike most of his teammates. He shot 7-of-12 from the field and 8-of-9 from the charity stripe, giving him 24 points, and he also added eight assists and five rebounds.

LeBron James: D

This was one of the worst games James has had in recent memory. He struggled in the first half, as he shot just 2-of-9 from the field, and he never really got himself going. For the game, he shot 6-of-18 and missed all six of his attempts from downtown, which held him to just 12 points.

While James did contribute nine assists and six rebounds, this was simply an unacceptable performance from him on a night in which L.A. needed him to lead from the front.

Wood did a good job boxing out and going after rebounds in this game. He grabbed eight boards in just 23 minutes, and offensively, he also helped out by making half of his 10 shots and scoring 13 points. The big man also chipped in three assists and one blocked shot.

After seemingly falling out of the team’s rotation recently, Wood has now played significant minutes in each of its last four games. Even better, he’s starting to play solid ball, especially on the offensive end.

Christie made a contribution with 14 points in 28 minutes, and he did a good job of attacking closeouts instead of simply settling for the 3-pointer every time. He did have two early careless turnovers on back-to-back possessions early in the second quarter, but after that, he settled in and got into a decent flow offensively.

This wasn’t the prettiest of games for him — he shot 5-of-12 overall and 2-of-9 from downtown — but he was aggressive offensively, which is something the Lakers need from him. They know they will always get a strong effort defensively and on the boards from him.

Jarred Vanderbilt: D

Vanderbilt was practically invisible against Miami. In 16 minutes, he went scoreless and had just two rebounds.

With D’Angelo Russell out due to a tailbone contusion and Gabe Vincent recovering from knee surgery, head coach Darvin Ham went to Hood-Schifino early in the second quarter. The rookie guard shot 0-of-4, and on the season, he’s just 6-of-28 from the field. He seemingly can’t throw a pea in the ocean, even if he’s standing in the ocean in waist-deep water.

Hood-Schifino’s only positive contribution in six minutes was two rebounds.

Jaxson Hayes: Incomplete

Hayes made no contributions on the stat sheet in one minute of playing time.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire