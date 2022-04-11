Lakers player grades: L.A. ends 2022 on positive note by beating Nuggets

There no way to sugarcoat it: The 2021-22 season has been the most disappointing season in Los Angeles Lakers history.

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony all out on Sunday versus the Denver Nuggets, L.A. wanted to at least come out and stand strong in the season finale.

It did much more than that.

After a high-scoring first half that ended with a 69-69 tie, the Lakers fell behind in the third quarter, as they have about 17,792 times over the course of this season.

Trailing by as many as 17 at one point, it seemed there was no reason for them to even attempt a real comeback.

But L.A.’s young players performed as if their pride was on the line, and they proved something by making a furious comeback to claim an overtime victory in the Mile High City, 146-141.

Several of those young players played very well, as they did on Friday versus the Oklahoma City Thunder, and they have provided a glimmer of hope for next season.

Believe it or not, the Lakers do have a pathway back to title contention as soon as next season. It won’t be easy to get there, but they certainly can.

Austin Reaves: A+

Reaves came out very aggressively in multiple facets of the game. He had eight rebounds in the first quarter alone, four of them on the offensive boards.

His passing was also strong tonight. In the second quarter, he set up Malik Monk for a spectacular one-handed alley-oop jam.

The undrafted rookie struggled offensively, but he did a good job of drawing fouls, and he capitalized at the free-throw line, making all 14 of his foul shots.

With 17 seconds remaining in regulation, Reaves made a 3-pointer to bring L.A. to within two, then he made a steal and scored a layup on the ensuing fast break to force overtime.

In the extra period, he took control with seven points, a rebound and a blocked shot.

In all, he finished with 31 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists, a phenomenal way to end a season in which he emerged as a diamond in the rough.

Tonight, he truly lived up to his nickname, “Hillbilly Kobe.”

Stanley Johnson: A-

Johnson made 5-of-9 shots from the field, and at times he showed some ability to break his man off the dribble to get to the rim for layup opportunities.

He also got eight rebounds and two assists to go along with a solid total of 15 points in 46 minutes.

Wenyen Gabriel: A-

Gabriel had another strong game with 14 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the field, and he also had 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots in 38 minutes.

At times, his lack of elite strength was clearly visible. He had trouble guarding DeMarcus Cousins down low, and a couple of times he got stuffed on layup attempts near the basket.

But Gabriel’s ability to successfully contest shots, and his overall energy and effort make him a promising role player for the immediate future.

Kudos to the Lakers’ front office for identifying his talent, bringing him in and signing him to a standard NBA contract.

Talen Horton-Tucker: B-

Tucker got off to a decent start tonight, making 3-of-8 shots from the field and 4-of-5 from the charity stripe (he missed all three of his 3-point attempts though) while getting three assists, one blocked shot and one rebound.

Unfortunately, he suffered a sprained ankle in the second quarter, forcing him to exit the game after just 13 minutes of action.

But in the last few weeks of the season, Horton-Tucker showed that despite having a disappointing season, he still has the potential to become a very good, well-rounded player.

Malik Monk: A+

Monk went after it tonight like a hungry wolf, and he got particularly hot in the second half.

He threw down several strong dunks, and as the game wore on, his perimeter game got as hot as Los Angeles during a September heat wave.

With the Lakers down by double digits in the fourth quarter and seemingly on their way to a loss, Monk kept coming at the Nuggets with several perimeter shots and drives to the hoop.

He was a big reason L.A. came back to win this one, finishing with 41 points, which is a new career-high for him, on 14-of-25 shooting from the field, 7-of-14 from downtown and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line.

The Lakers need to do whatever they can to sign him to a new contract, as they will need him if they are to return to elite status next season.

Wayne Ellington: A

Ellington got hot tonight and gave L.A. a lift off the bench. He made 4-of-8 shots from 3-point range and 6-of-10 overall to finish with 18 points in 30 minutes.

It may not be a bad idea for the Lakers to keep him on a veteran’s minimum contract, if for nothing else than insurance in case of injuries.

D.J. Augustin: C-

Augustin scored just two points in 15 minutes off the bench and missed all four of his shot attempts, but he did notch two assists and grab one rebound to help the Lakers’ cause.

Mason Jones: B

Jones, a recent call-up from the G League, showed some potential for the second game in a row. The guard went 1-of-3 from the field, but he drew fouls and made all but one of his eight free throws.

He finished with nine points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 24 minutes.

Mac McClung: B-

McClung, another call-up who had been the G League Rookie of the Year, got 22 minutes and went 2-of-5 from the field and 1-of-3 from downtown. He had six points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block, although he was also whistled for five fouls.

