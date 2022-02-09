Lakers player grades: L.A. embarrassed at home by Giannis, Bucks

The Los Angeles Lakers again dropped to three games below .500 after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks, 131-116.

The final scoreline is misleading as the Lakers trailed by 30 until going on a run in the fourth to make things interesting. But the Bucks slammed the door shut to seal the win.

Defense was non-existent for both teams all throughout this game, but the Lakers were on a different level of bad during the first three quarters when it really mattered. The Bucks scored over 30 points in those quarters, including a 40-point second quarter and were just shy of an 80-point half.

Here is how the Lakers graded individually from the loss:

Russell Westbrook: F

Russell Westbrook played 26 minutes and did not play a single minute during the fourth quarter, which is when the Lakers made their comeback effort. Westbrook finished the game with 10 points on 3-of-11 shooting, 10 rebounds and five assists. He turned it over four times and just didn’t have much going for him. Even when he made strong drives to the basket, he’d get blocked, as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greg Monroe did.

Malik Monk: C-plus

Malik Monk’s production mostly stemmed from the fourth quarter when his finishing at the rim came in handy. The Bucks couldn’t prevent his rim pressure, but Monk found success too late. Milwaukee also exploited his struggling point-of-attack defense. Monk finished with 20 points on 7-of-16 shooting (3-of-10 3P), five assists, three rebounds and two steals.

Trevor Ariza: D-plus

Trevor Ariza got the start ahead of Stanley Johnson, but he wasn’t going to sway the outcome of this one. He played just 20 minutes, the fewest of any starter, and had seven points (3-of-5 FG), two assists, two steals and a rebound. A bench role is still probably best for his services.

LeBron James: B

LeBron James did not have his usual impact in this game, which was understandable given the opposition. The Bucks packed the paint and didn’t allow James to do much damage since his teammates on the court weren’t reliable 3-point shooters. This was the same strategy the Phoenix Suns used to eliminate the Lakers in last year’s playoffs, and it bit LeBron again. Once he got 26 points in the fourth quarter, he exited the game. He re-entered when the Lakers cut the deficit, but he couldn’t will the Lakers to victory tonight.

His final stat line: 27 points (11-of-19 FG, 3-of-7 3P), eight assists, five rebounds.

Anthony Davis: C-plus

Anthony Davis finished with a really strong stat line, but the impact he’s had in the last five games did not show in this game. That was mainly because Giannis’ two-way dominance shined again, as the Bucks star dropped 44 points on 17-of-20 shooting. Davis also struggled against Giannis in the game in Milwaukee this season, but AD had success with his shot (8-of-10 FG). He added nine rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal.

Stanley Johnson: B

Stanley Johnson had a strong game off the bench. He’s been pretty quiet lately, but that was not the case tonight. He went for 16 points on 7-of-13 shooting, six rebounds and one assist. Johnson also helped the fourth-quarter run, but James replaced him. This is something Johnson can build from.

Austin Reaves: B-minus

It was good to see Austin Reaves make his 3s again. He shot 4-of-6 overall and 2-of-4 from deep for a 10-point game. He wasn’t perfect against Milwaukee’s wings, but it felt like he should’ve played more than 20 minutes.

Talen Horton-Tucker: C

Talen Horton-Tucker dropped 25 points and 12 rebounds the last time these teams played each other. That was definitely not the case tonight, but Horton-Tucker had some decent flashes. He put up four points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 29 minutes. His only basket was a smooth fadeaway, but he should’ve been more aggressive with his shot at times.

Avery Bradley: F

Avery Bradley played 16 minutes to round out the rotation tonight, but they were all forgettable minutes. He missed both of his 3-point attempts and had one turnover, so nothing good came from his playing time.

