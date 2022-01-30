Lakers player grades: L.A. blows double-digit lead despite Malik Monk’s 33 points

The Los Angeles Lakers have lost three in a row after falling to the Atlanta Hawks, 129-121.

Both teams played little defense all throughout the game, and it didn’t take long for that to establish.

Los Angeles dropped 33 points in the first quarter and 38 in the second en route to a 71.4% field goal percentage at halftime. Malik Monk and Anthony Davis led the way for L.A. Monk, in particular, had 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting through two quarters.

The Lakers, as expected, cooled in the third quarter but caught fire again right at the end to take an 11-point lead. That’s when the collapse happened.

Atlanta stormed back and outscored L.A. 38-20 in the final quarter to win. Onyeka Okongwu made spectacular plays in the lob game that the Lakers couldn’t stop, and Trae Young hit the dagger.

Here is how the Lakers graded individually from the disappointing loss:

Russell Westbrook: B

Russell Westbrook followed his strong game in Charlotte with another solid one here. He finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and one steal on 8-of-15 shooting overall with a 2-of-4 clip from deep. His grade drops because of some boneheaded turnovers and going 2-of-5 from the charity stripe, but Westbrook is getting confidence again, which is huge if the Lakers can string some wins.

Avery Bradley: F

Avery Bradley just had a terrible game from start to finish. He fouled out in 22 minutes, which could happen with him taking on the Trae Young assignment. But he didn’t do much right when opportunities came his way, and the Lakers went on the run after he went to the bench. Head coach Frank Vogel shouldn’t have brought him back in the fourth quarter with how the game was going.

Malik Monk: A-plus

Any shot that left Malik Monk’s hands was a good shot. He had the hot hand all night and was a reliable bucket anytime he had the chance to create. Though he missed two big triples late in the game, the rock needed to be in his hands with the way he made big shot after big shot all game. The results just didn’t go his way when it mattered most.

Story continues

Monk put up 33 points, 10 rebounds and five assists while shooting 12-of-19 overall and 8-of-14 from deep. He’s on a veteran minimum contract, just as a reminder.

Stanley Johnson: B-plus

Stanley Johnson took on a big task on the defensive end. He was responsible for supplying the help defense on Trae Young when the playmaker tried to get going. Young finished with 36 points because he’s a tremendous scorer, but Johnson was everywhere on defense. He also hit 2-of-3 shots from deep, including a crucial one in crunch time, which helped his grade.

Anthony Davis: A-minus

Anthony Davis had a strong game after not playing in Charlotte. He finished with 27 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block on 10-of-20 shooting, including a 1-of-3 clip from deep and a 6-of-9 mark at the charity stripe. Davis got a knock with his free throw clip as the lead would’ve grown if he didn’t miss three in a row. He also settled for jumpers when he should’ve attacked the basket, and that proved costly in the end. Nonetheless, it was an A-level performance from him with improvements to be made.

Austin Reaves: B-minus

Austin Reaves is getting more and more key minutes as the games go by. He also had the Trae Young assignment when Bradley didn’t play, which was definitely a learning experience for the rookie. Reaves finished with six points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 26 minutes.

Carmelo Anthony: D

Carmelo Anthony scored 11 points on 5-of-11 shooting in 21 minutes, but his shot quality left a lot to be desired. He forced shots from 3-point range, which is why he had a 1-of-5 clip. His misses came while L.A. tried sustaining its lead. That and Anthony’s defense was not at the level needed to win.

Talen Horton-Tucker: D-plus

Talen Horton-Tucker got going with an eight-point stretch in the second quarter where he made all four of his shots. But besides that, his 14-minute tenure in this game brought little to the table when the Lakers could’ve used his length more on both ends of the floor.

Dwight Howard: D

Dwight Howard played 12 minutes off the bench when Davis needed to rest. The difference between the two was night and day. The Lakers’ interior defense really struggled in this one with Howard on the floor, which hasn’t always been the case this season. A rough game for some of the veterans.

Kent Bazemore: N/A

Kent Bazemore gets a little blurb here with no grade. He got seven minutes off the bench as an actual rotational piece and provided three assists in his time. Vogel should’ve rewarded him with more minutes based on how he played against Charlotte. His point-of-attack defense could’ve been helpful on Young, but maybe he’ll get more minutes in the next contest? Whether Vogel does it, Bazemore still looks like a player with more to offer in the tank.

