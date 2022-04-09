Lakers player grades: Finally, a victory for L.A.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ eight-game losing streak is finally over, and even if tonight’s 120-101 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder doesn’t mean anything, several members of the Purple and Gold played well.

The team is in a phase where it is looking to evaluate its young players in advance of the offseason when it will face some tough decisions as far as who is in and who is out.

For the first time in what seems like forever, the Lakers not only forged a big lead, but they held on to it and won easily.

Yes, it came against an extremely short-handed Thunder team that played a bunch of no-name players, but there may be a glimmer of hope for next season’s version of the Purple and Gold.

Stanley Johnson: A-

Johnson did a good job of attacking off the dribble whenever he could, and it led to him shooting 8-of-16 from the field for 21 points in 32 minutes, along with eight rebounds.

If we were to critique him, it would be because he went just 1-of-5 from 3-point range and 4-of-7 from the free throw line.

Malik Monk: C+

It was not an efficient game for Monk, who went just 5-of-13 from the field and 1-of-5 from downtown. But he did have five assists, one steal and one block.

Overall, the guard had 12 points in 34 minutes, although he also committed four turnovers.

Dwight Howard: A-

Howard continued his excellent play of late by making 5-of-7 shots to score 15 points in 23 minutes while grabbing eight rebounds and even dishing off three assists.

It remains to be seen if the Lakers try to sign him for next season, but he seems to have something left in his tank.

Austin Reaves: B+

Reaves deferred a bit more to his teammates than he has in some recent games, but he made the most of the opportunities he did take advantage of.

The rookie went 3-of-5 from the field and 1-of-2 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 28 minutes.

Talen Horton-Tucker: C+

Horton-Tucker shot just 4-of-16 tonight, and at first glance, it may seem like he had a terrible game, especially coming on the heels of a 40-point performance yesterday.

But he got eight rebounds, dished off five dimes and notched two steals to help the Lakers’ cause.

If Horton-Tucker continues to develop not just as a scorer but also as a facilitator, it will only help L.A. moving forward.

Wenyen Gabriel: A

Armed with a new contract, Gabriel showed that he is worth every cent the Lakers will be investing in him.

He made 6-of-7 shots from the field, mostly at or near the rim. His ability to finish from that distance against a defender has improved, and he has started to use fakes and even a bit of footwork of late to make sure such shots go down.

He also hit his lone 3-point attempt of the game, while grabbing seven rebounds. Gabriel also did a good job of contesting shots in the paint, leading to two blocked shots.

The 6-foot-9 forward finished with 16 points in 25 minutes.

D.J. Augustin: B

Augustin scored seven points in 23 minutes off the bench, and he also added three assists and two steals.

Could he be earning a spot on next year’s Lakers roster?

Wayne Ellington: B-

Not the most efficient of games for the sharpshooting guard, but he hit 4-of-9 from the field and 2-of-7 from downtown to finish with 10 points and three rebounds in 22 minutes.

Mason Jones: A

Jones was called up from the Lakers’ G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, and he didn’t exactly disappoint.

He made all four of his shots from the field, including a 3-pointer, and showed something of a refined ability to finish shots when he got good shot opportunities. Jones also got to the free-throw line a couple of times, making 4-of-5 from the charity stripe.

In all, he had 13 points, three rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes.

