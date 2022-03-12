Lakers: Patrick Beverley feels Russell Westbrook “damaged” his career

The Los Angeles Lakers’ Russell Westbrook has been criticized for many things this season, namely his multiple flaws on the basketball court and the team’s extremely disappointing season that is teetering on the brink of disaster.

Now there is something new that the 2017 regular season MVP is being publicly blamed for.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley accused Westbrook of “damaging” his career and reputation during a recent episode of former NBA player J.J. Redick’s podcast, “The Old Man & The Three.”

“I call that perfect timing, divine timing,” Beverley said. “You know people looked at me differently? People around the NBA, coaches, players, like after that people were just taking the ball just going at me. “I’m like, ‘What the f—?’ All because of what one person said, and that’s how the media is. If one person says one thing, that’s how they take it. And they take it just for that. People really looked at it like, ‘Yeah, maybe this motherf—er don’t play defense. The only thing he does is run around.’ “So, obviously, I had one bad game. ‘Oh Russ was right. I knew this motherf—–; the only thing he did is run around and stuff like that.’ You know, it’s no fun when the rabbit gots the gun now.”

“He damaged my career,” Beverley continued. “Coaching staffs and players, fans, they looked at me way different. They looked at me like, ‘You know what, he don’t play defense. He just yells and run around,’ and held onto that, and some people still do.”

Beverley was responding to a comment Westbrook made two seasons ago when he stated that the then-Clippers guard was overrated as a defender.

Russell Westbrook: “Pat Bev trick y’all, man, like he playing defense. He don’t guard nobody, man. He just running around, doing nothing.” Made sure to note that James Harden scored 47 tonight. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) November 14, 2019

Westbrook and Beverley have history

Story continues

The two chippy guards have a history that goes way back.

In the first round of the 2013 NBA playoffs, when Westbrook was with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Beverley was a Houston Rocket, the latter went for a steal against the former.

Beverley ended up hitting Westbrook’s knee, causing him to tear his meniscus and miss the remainder of the postseason.

Westbrook was livid, and understandably so.

It was a devastating injury for the Thunder, who had paced the Western Conference with 60 wins that season and were coming off a trip to the NBA Finals.

Instead of returning to the championship series, Oklahoma City bowed out in the second round to the Memphis Grizzlies in five games.

The two don't like each other

Ever since the 2013 incident, Westbrook and Beverley have had many heated moments with each other.

Then earlier this season, Beverley posted Westbrook up and scored on him, then proceeded to taunt him.

Just last month, Beverley shot back at the nine-time All-Star in the media while addressing what has been a rough season for Westbrook.

I remember when somebody said all I do is run around and I trick y’all 😂 well my boy is The Real Magician this year. — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) February 10, 2022

While the Lakers are clinging to the ninth spot in the Western Conference, the Timberwolves are in seventh place.

The two teams could meet during the play-in tournament, which means that Westbrook and Beverley could add a new chapter to their rivalry just weeks from now.

1

1