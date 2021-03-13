Lakers-Pacers recap: Kuzma’s 4th quarter sparks Lakers to comeback win

The Los Angeles Lakers looked like they were in serious trouble for three-quarters of their first game back from the All-Star break on Friday night against the Indiana Pacers. But even as decimated as they are by injuries and health and safety protocols, made even worse on Friday after losing Alex Caruso, the defending champions reminded everyone they’re quite good at finishing.

Kyle Kuzma stepped up in a major way for the Lakers, particularly in the fourth quarter where he was 5 of 8 from the field on his way to a 24-point night to lead the Lakers. Kuzma also grabbed 13 rebounds, which has been a trend for him in terms of eating the glass.

Kyle Kuzma is a rebounding machine this season. He leads the Lakers in rebounds since February. He has double-digit rebounds in 5 of his last 6 games. pic.twitter.com/VpTOZ99fu4 — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 13, 2021

LeBron James made some huge finishing plays as well to support the Lakers rally but they would have been done were it not for Kuzma getting the hot hand to aid their solid defense. It also helped that the Pacers made some questionable decisions in the final seconds, but the Lakers did what elite teams do and took advantage of their opponent’s mistakes.

A question of taste

Nate Bjorkgren has been lauded this season by his players and by league pass watchers like myself for his creative defenses. But during the biggest offensive possession of the game, it seems pretty clear that he made the wrong decision by taking the game out of his player's hands. While we are all for coaches being in control of the game plan, there is something to be said for letting your players play. With 9 seconds left, the Pacers had gotten a stop and were in the Lakers frontcourt. Then as TJ McConnell, a point guard by training had the ball the Pacers called a timeout. After the timeout, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope stole the inbound as the Pacers looked lifeless in their inbounds set. It's a rare thing to see these days in the NBA. While Bjorkgren and his protege Nick Nurse deserve credit for being unafraid to use high school or college defenses to junk up other teams. But when the tables turn, especially in the NBA, you gotta let your players play. Bjorkgren is still a rookie head coach. Tonight was a learning opportunity. Luckily for the Pacers, they will get Caris LeVert in the lineup on Saturday night.

Concerns about Anthony Davis

It's a blessing that Kyle Kuzma looks as good as he does this season. Because as we approach the one-month mark of Anthony Davis' recovery from a strained calf/Achilles, there is really no telling when he might be able to play again. And the Lakers have to do that because it's the right thing to do by Davis and the franchise. A more serious Achilles injury would be catastrophic and a recovery process that nobody wants. The Lakers have the stuff to win and with LeBron James, there is always a chance you can be there at the very end of the season holding up the trophy, even without Anthony Davis. But with the trade deadline approaching and the status of Davis as uncertain as ever, the ask for LeBron is reminiscent of his Cleveland days more so than what he's experienced as a Laker. Rob Pelinka may have to make his first appearance in a classic LeBron trade deadline refresh.

