This Lakers halftime adjustment on Steph Curry won them the game against the Warriors
LeBron James and Steph Curry are used to meeting in the spring with an NBA championship up for grabs. James and the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers host Curry's eighth-seeded Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night in a Western Conference play-in tournament game. At 33, Curry this season became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan did it at age 35 in 1998, averaging 32.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 63 games.
The Lakers were teetering against the Warriors when their exhausted leader made the winning shot, because he's LeBron James. Don't ever forget that.
Steph Curry broke down what happened on LeBron's game-winning 3-pointer after the Warriors' loss Wednesday.
