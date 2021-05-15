Lakers at Pacers: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Saturday

The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Indiana Pacers on Saturday for a crucial game in the West playoff race, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Lakers still have a chance to elevate themselves out of the NBA’s play-in tournament, but the defending champs cannot afford a loss on the road in Indiana. LeBron James’ status is still unknown as of Friday night, and while he tweeted on Wednesday that he’s “getting close” to a return, but all coach Frank Vogel said on Friday was that there’s a “chance” James will play. Dennis Schroder, who has missed an extended period due to the health and safety protocol, has been cleared to return.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, May 15

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Spectrum SportsNet (LAL) and Bally Sports Indiana (IND)

Injury Report:

Los Angeles: Marc Gasol (volar plate fracture) and Kyle Kuzma (lower back tightness) are probable. Alex Caruso (right foot soreness), Anthony Davis (left adductor tightness), LeBron James (right ankle sprain), Alfonzo McKinnie (right foot sprain) and Dennis Schroder (health and safety protocols) are questionable. Jared Dudley (MCL) is out.

Indiana: Aaron Holiday (great toe sprain), Caris LeVert (bruised right knee) and Domantas Sabonis (bruised left quad) are questionable. Malcolm Brogdon (sore right hamstring), Jeremy Lamb (sore left knee), Edmond Sumner (left knee contusion), Myles Turner (partial plantar plate tear) and TJ Warren (foot fracture) are out.

Probable starting lineups

Los Angeles Lakers

F Wesley Matthews

F Markieff Morris

C Andre Drummond

G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

G Talen Horton-Tucker

Indiana Pacers