Lakers owner Jeanie Buss on Redskins: Name change won't alter team's history

Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder has long pushed back against the idea of changing the name of the NFL franchise he's owned since 1999.

While the team has been criticized for carrying a name considered by some to be a derogatory term for Native Americans, Snyder has remained steadfast in his stance to never change the name. He was quoted in a 2014 Washington Post story as saying the term "represents honor, represents respect, represents pride, hopefully winning."

Snyder is under fire again this week after several investment firms wrote letters requesting major sponsors sever ties with the team unless the name is changed. And one of those sponsors, FedEx, made a formal request Thursday for the team to do just that. With the conversation gaining new momentum, another professional sports team owner weighed in.

Jeanie Buss, owner of the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers, said the team's legacy isn't defined by its name. She highlighted several Washington football legends to drive home her point.

"The argument I've heard is 'if we change the team name we lose our history,'" Buss said in a Twitter post. "My reply: it's HUMAN BEINGS who created the memories and won the games, NOT a LOGO. A change in name will not alter what Art Monk, Dexter Manley, Darrell Green, Doug Williams, etc. means to the fans."

The argument I've heard is "if we change the team name we lose our history." My reply: it's HUMAN BEINGS who created the memories and won the games, NOT a LOGO. A change in name will not alter what Art Monk, Dexter Manley, Darrell Green, Doug Williams, etc. means to the fans. https://t.co/b0b0yXIAqp — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) July 2, 2020

Monk, Manley, Green and Williams were all a part of Washington's 1987 Super Bowl championship team, and are all in the team's Ring of Fame. Monk and Green are Pro Football Hall of Famers. It's no doubt each of those names will live in Washington football lore, whether the name is changed or not.

While Buss' opinion on the matter may seem random on the surface, she actually does have a connection to the team. Her father, the late Dr. Jerry Buss, purchased the Lakers from former Redskins owner Jack Kent Cooke.

Buss wasn't the only NBA figure to weigh in on the matter. Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal also reacted to news of FedEx's request, saying "Love it."

