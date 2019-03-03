Lakers owner Jeanie Buss calls these Anthony Davis trade rumors "fake news" originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Remember the trade rumors that alleged the Los Angeles Lakers were willing to give up nearly their entire team and multiple draft picks to complete a deal for New Orleans Pelicans superstar center Anthony Davis before February's NBA trade deadline?

Well, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss threw some cold water on those reports Saturday at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference.

Jeanie Buss calls "fake news" the reports that Lakers were prepared to trade "our entire roster" for "a certain player."#SSAC19 #rebootingtherivalry — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) March 2, 2019

The Lakers' final reported trade offer for Davis included the following: Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and two first-round picks for Davis and Pelicans guard Solomon Hill.

This offer seemed unrealistic at the time. The Lakers would've been foolish to gut their entire young core and give up multiple first-rounders to acquire Davis (and take on Hill's bad contract) when they really were only bidding against themselves -- the Boston Celtics couldn't enter the trade bidding because of a league rule (explained here).

The Lakers likely will revive their Davis trade talks in the summer, and they could be even more desperate at that time if they miss the playoffs this season -- a scenario becoming increasingly likely with each loss. The Celtics also are expected to pursue Davis in the offseason, and conflicting reports have emerged on whether Boston would be willing to include young star Jayson Tatum in any proposed deals.

What we do know is there will be a fierce competition for Davis' services in 2019, and a couple of the league's marquee franchises (including the New York Knicks?) should be at the center of the ordeal.

