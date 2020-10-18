The Lakers' one-year turnaround from laughingstocks to champions is unlike any other in the NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers looked like a disaster at the end of the 2018-19 season, thanks to poor team chemistry, a dysfunctional organizational structure, sloppy head-coaching search, and limited means to improve.

The Lakers overhauled their roster by landing Anthony Davis, who wanted to go to L.A. because LeBron James had joined the Lakers.

Key members of the Lakers, from team owner Jeannie Buss to GM Rob Pelinka, to LeBron James, also made commitments to improving and putting in hard work.

Few teams have experienced such a turn-around, and now the Lakers look like championship favorites heading into next season.

Rewind to June 2019 and the Los Angeles Lakers seemed nowhere near success, let alone respectability.

The Lakers were coming off of their sixth straight season without a playoff appearance. LeBron James had played just 55 games due to a groin injury and sat out the final stretch once the team was eliminated from playoff contention.

Things were worse off the court. The team's chemistry had been undone by trade speculation for Anthony Davis — rumors in which James had been heavily involved.

Magic Johnson had abruptly resigned as president on the last day of the season, telling the media before telling his boss, team owner Jeannie Buss. Weeks later, he went on "First Take" and eviscerated the organization's culture, claiming GM Rob Pelinka had tried to get him fired.

Then came the coaching search after the team fired Luke Walton — something James' agent Rich Paul had reportedly lobbied for earlier in the year. They low-balled Tyronn Lue — their first choice for a head coach — then hired Frank Vogel — who was coming off an unimpressive stint with the Orlando Magic — and hired Jason Kidd — who interviewed for head coach — as Vogel's lead assistant. Many believed Vogel would begin the year with Kidd breathing down his neck.

How the team would improve was a matter of debate, too. They were obviously in the hunt for Davis, but some believed that the Lakers' young core of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and Kyle Kuzma was not appealing enough to land a player of Davis' magnitude.

There was a perception that superstars like Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Kawhi Leonard, all hitting free agency, didn't want to team up with James to play second fiddle.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said there were people within the organization telling Buss to trade James.

ESPN's Zach Lowe skewered the structure of the team on "Get Up."

"The atmosphere there is totally poisonous. It's toxic," Lowe said. "Nobody trusts anybody; communication is totally siloed ... [The next president] needs to be someone who comes in and reshapes the culture of how they communicate and how they make decisions because it is totally broken."

So, how then, 16 months later, did the Lakers become champions, completing the best, most consistent season in the NBA?

Lakers exceptionalism and the power of superstars

The Lakers' resurgence generated a debate in the NBA world about Lakers "exceptionalism."

LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Why, after all, did James decide to join the Lakers? The Lakers had done an OK job rebuilding in the mid- to late-2010s — they drafted good players like Julius Randle, D'Angelo Russell, Ingram, Ball, and Kuzma. But they weren't an ascending team.

James chose the Lakers because they were a big market in a nice location. However, he also chose the Lakers simply because they were the Lakers. Some have said James wanted to relocate to L.A. to get more involved in the entertainment industry. The Clippers offered the same perks, minus the brand and the history.

James immediately helped plant the seeds to land Davis. In December 2018, he said that he would love to play with Davis, a comment that irked executives, who saw it as tampering. Davis had joined Klutch Sports, the agency run by James' close friend Rich Paul.

Davis held the leverage of free agency over potential suitors, threatening not to re-sign with them if they traded for him.

He ended up on the Lakers in June, helped, in part, by the Lakers climbing the lottery for the fourth pick in the draft — a sweetener in the trade with the New Orleans Pelicans.

As The Athletic's John Hollinger wrote before the Finals:

"The Lakers are here for one reason, and one reason only: Because LeBron James and Anthony Davis chose L.A. as their destination. I emphasize 'L.A.' and not this franchise, because the Lakers didn't have to do anything to lure them besides be located in Los Angeles and have the word 'Lakers' emblazoned across their jerseys.

