Lakers offered 2027 first-round pick, Talen Horton-Tucker for Jerami Grant

That 2027 first is clearly the most valuable trade asset that the Lakers currently possess. The Lakers have tried, with no luck yet, to package that pick with Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn in an attempt to acquire Jerami Grant from Detroit.

I would give Houston multiple second-round picks in a Russell Westbrook for John Wall swap.

I would not give Houston a first-round pick. I would not give Houston Talen Horton-Tucker. – 3:55 PM

Trade rumor rankings: Jerami Grant, De’Aaron Fox and more.

Let’s say the Bulls decide not to give up Patrick Williams for Harrison Barnes or Jerami Grant. I wonder if the Clippers could be a middle ground.

Would Coby White, Troy Brown and the Portland 1st be enough for Marcus Morris? Probably not, but worth a call. Is Batum gettable? – 4:05 PM

ICYMI: My latest on why this trade deadline is like no other for the Washington Wizards and intel on how they’re approaching some of the biggest names available.

Domantas Sabonis & Jerami Grant ✅

Lakers reportedly shopping Talen Horton-Tucker, who represents their only realistic path to a meaningful trade

New pod with @NicolasHenkel on NBA rookies (Cade, Mobley, Ayo, Herb and more) plus the Pistons, teams that should and will go for Jerami Grant, and more. Super fun conversation. This is a produced version of our live convo on @SpotifyGrnroom. Thanks Nick! – 7:09 PM

🗣 Cade Cunningham’s improvement

🗣 Whether Killian Hayes and Cade can coexist

🗣 The best fit for Jerami Grant

The Pistons say Luka Garza (health and safety protocols), Jerami Grant (health and safety protocols), Frank Jackson (reconditioning) and Isaiah Livers (foot) are out for tonight’s game against the Kings. Killian Hayes (hip) is doubtful. Kelly Olynyk (knee) is probable. – 5:00 PM

#Pistons Kelly Olynyk is upgraded to probable for tonight at #Kings. Killian Hayes (hip) is doubtful.

Jerami Grant and Luka Garza (with the Cruise) are in health and safety protocols. – 4:30 PM

Nice writeup of Jerami Grant’s game from @crabdribbles

Kings gameday live: Sacramento has reported trade interest in Pistons forward Jerami Grant

Two of the top five players on the #Pistons payroll are dead-money contracts:

Blake Griffin: $29.8M

DeAndre Jordan: $7.9M

The next two highest-paid (Jerami Grant at $20M and Kelly Olynyk at $12.2M) have been injured for more than a month. – 11:27 PM

More on this storyline

Michael Scotto: One NBA executive I spoke to recently said, “Jerami Grant might be the most interesting name on the market besides Ben Simmons at this point.” That executive told me he thinks a first-round pick and a good young player could be enough to land Grant from the Pistons. The prevailing sense from multiple executives I’ve spoken with is that Grant could probably garner the equivalent of two first-round picks and an expiring contract, or a first-round pick and a really nice young player with an expiring contract to offset Grant’s salary. -via HoopsHype / January 19, 2022

Longtime Trail Blazers executive Joe Cronin was elevated to the interim general manager role after Neil Olshey’s firing in early December. With Lillard’s future still uncertain, he needs to upgrade this roster to calm those waters. Sources say Detroit’s Jerami Grant and Boston’s Jaylen Brown are the types of talents that would achieve that goal, but it remains to be seen if Cronin can pull something like that off. -via The Athletic / January 19, 2022

Several league personnel view Washington as a favorite to land Grant. He hails from the D.C. area, his father Harvey played for the franchise from 1988-93 and again from 1996-98. The Wizards’ first-year head coach Wes Unseld Jr. also coached Grant as an assistant with the Nuggets. -via Bleacher Report / January 19, 2022