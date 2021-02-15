Lakers-Nuggets recap: Jokic dominates in win as Lakers await Anthony Davis MRI

Even before Anthony Davis left Sunday night’s game between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers, Denver’s star center Nikola Jokic sought to make sure Sunday’s matchup wasn’t a repeat of the first meeting between the two teams earlier this month, which was Jokic’s worst game of the season. Jokic dominated early as the Nuggets steamrolled the Lakers on Sunday, 122-103, delivering the Lakers their largest margin of defeat this season and snapping a seven-game win streak.

Jokic finished with a triple-double of 23 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists, with most of the scoring coming in the first half. L.A. crowded his side of the floor and he was quick to defer in the first matchup but he attacked the Lakers from other angles and wasn’t afraid to attack the Lakers at the rim.

In addition to the critical loss of Davis, whose right Achilles will be evaluated further on Monday with an MRI, the Lakers couldn’t get their 3-point shot to go as they were 6 of 28 (21.4%) from deep. While it hadn’t been a problem over the past week, much like Davis’ Achilles tendinosis, it became a bigger issue on Sunday.

If AD is out, LeBron could make his MVP case stronger

The chief concern for the Lakers right now is that everything comes back clean from Anthony Davis' MRI on Monday and that he can return with some extended rest and treatment. But another potential side-effect of Davis missing time is it could provide an opportunity for LeBron James to solidify his lead in the MVP race. In games Davis hasn't played, the Lakers have gone 5-1 this season but an extended streak of adding to that strong record would certainly look great on LeBron's MVP resume. Tonight's second half showed, however, that it will not be an easy thing to do. James seemed intent on getting his teammates to be more aggressive in the offense with Davis out and James, oddly, appeared to take a backseat in the second half. LeBron nearly ended up with a triple-double of 22 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists anyway, but the Lakers will need for him to start scoring closer to 30 on a nightly basis to win without Davis. It would also help the Lakers if their 3-pointers start to go in, but it's fair to wonder whether their early-season start from the 3-point line was just a brief spike and what we're seeing is a regression to the 3-point shooting team they were last season. LeBron's MVP case, while it is strong, may very well depend on whether both of those things can happen. Without AD, for however long they're without him, the Lakers are absolutely going to need it.

