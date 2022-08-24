Lakers not interested in bringing back Julius Randle

Associated Press

The Atlanta Braves are being careful with Kyle Wright, doing what they can to make sure their latest potential ace on a staff seemingly stuffed with them can keep the momentum going during his breakout season. The World Series champions gave Wright a couple extra days off following a start against Boston earlier this month, leery of his workload. The 26-year-old allowed two hits over seven efficient innings and the Braves completed a three-game sweep of Pittsburgh by drilling the sloppy Pirates 14-2 on Wednesday.