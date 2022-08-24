Lakers not interested in bringing back Julius Randle
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Los Angeles LakersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Julius RandleAmerican basketball playerLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Lakers aren’t interested in taking back Julius Randle from the Knicks, considering his contract (three years plus a player option on the fourth year) and less-than-ideal fit with Davis and James. The Spurs don’t have much to offer aside from absorbing Westbrook’s contract, which is certainly beneficial for the Lakers, but not at the cost of two first-round picks.
Source: Jovan Buha @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
https://twitter.com/TommyBeer/status/1562428535758733314
https://twitter.com/TommyBeer/status/1562183968698531840