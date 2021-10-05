Lakers news: LeBron James, Russell Westbrook out vs. Suns; Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis will play

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook will not play against the Phoenix Suns, head coach Frank Vogel said Tuesday.

James and Westbrook were also out in the preseason opener against the Brooklyn Nets, as the two are still out for rest.

However, Carmelo Anthony will make his debut with the Lakers, and Anthony Davis will be available, though Vogel didn’t specify if he’d play just the first quarter again.

Trevor Ariza is still out with a sore right foot.

Vogel also said he plans to sit one of the two centers, whether it’s DeAndre Jordan or Dwight Howard, and stagger them going forward. He hasn’t decided on the order yet. That could open up more center minutes for Davis.

Cam Oliver, one of the training camp players, got minutes at center in the fourth quarter against Brooklyn and could get more minutes this time around.