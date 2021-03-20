Lakers News: LeBron James leaves game vs. Atlanta Hawks with right ankle injury

LeBron James exited Saturday afternoon’s game for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Atlanta Hawks with an ankle injury and did not return. James suffered the injury midway through the second quarter when Hawks forward Solomon Hill dove for a loose ball and rolled up on James’ ankle.

James rolled around on the court before eventually walking to the sideline during the timeout. He remained in the game and knocked down a 3-pointer, but would not be able to play on after that point and exited the game, knocking over a chair on the sideline in the process.

The Lakers quickly ruled out James for the remainder of the game.

Bron appears to turn his ankle, stays in the game and hits a three, then heads to the locker room pic.twitter.com/OdTrDW77o1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 20, 2021

James has been an iron man for the Lakers this season and in recent years. This season, James has missed just one game due to rest. Last season, he missed just four games all under the same circumstances of rest with one of those coming in the bubble.

The only other long-term injury in James’ career came in his first season in Los Angeles when he exited the Lakers’ game against the Warriors on Christmas Day with a groin injury. That injury marks the last time James left a game midway through the contest due to injury. Ultimately, James missed roughly five weeks due to the groin injury, leading to the Lakers missing the playoffs.

