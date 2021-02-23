Lakers news: Guard Quinn Cook to be waived after nearly two seasons

Erik García Gundersen
·1 min read
The Los Angeles Lakers are in a little bit of trouble and much more trouble than they’ve been used to ever since trading for Anthony Davis in the summer of 2019. As a result, the Lakers are making some roster moves to address some of the issues they’ve seen lately as they prepare for at least a month without AD.

Quinn Cook, one of the holdovers from the 2020 NBA Championship team, will be waived by the Lakers, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Cook, whose calling card is a 40% career-mark from the 3-point line, has played sparingly for the Lakers this season. Cook was on the Lakers for all of last season and was waived during the offseason, only to be re-signed by the Lakers in training camp.

The absence of Anthony Davis has been made even more severe during the absence of Dennis Schröder, who is currently in the middle of a seven-day quarantine. Whether it’s in the middle or in the backcourt, the Lakers, and LeBron James, need additional playmaking help that Cook wasn’t giving them.

