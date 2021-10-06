Lakers news: Frank Mason III signed to training camp deal

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Frank Mason III to a training camp deal, as first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Mason, a 27-year-old point guard, fills out the last available training camp spot the Lakers had. Chaundee Brown, Trevelin Queen, Mac McClung and Cam Oliver are the four other players on Exhibit-10 training camp deals.

The 5-foot-11 guard was drafted as the No. 34 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft by the Sacramento Kings but has since played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic.

Mason recently represented the Philadelphia 76ers in the Summer League.

He has career averages of 6.7 points, 2.6 assists and 2.0 rebounds on 39.6% field goal shooting and 30.1% 3-point shooting.