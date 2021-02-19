Lakers news: Dennis Schröder (health and safety) out vs. Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without one of their hardest workers on both sides of the ball on Thursday night as they welcome James Harden, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. Starting point guard Dennis Schröder was a late scratch for the Lakers against the Nets, according to Lakers.com reporter Mike Trudell. Schröder was ruled out from tonight’s game due to the NBA’s Health and Safety protocols.

The Lakers are back home tonight after a brief two-game road-trip while the Nets are still on a four-game win-streak coming into Thursday night’s game. Both teams are missing star players, with the Lakers missing Anthony Davis and the Nets missing Kevin Durant.

As of this post, the Lakers have yet to announce a replacement for Schröder. Schröder had played in every game for the Lakers so far this season. Without him in the lineup, LeBron James will absorb more of the point guard duties while Alex Caruso, Talen Horton-Tucker and even perhaps Marc Gasol will see themselves more in control of the Lakers offensive attack.

