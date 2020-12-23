Lakers news: Dennis Schröder will start opener at point guard vs. Clippers

New Lakers point guard and 2020 Sixth Man of the Year finalist Dennis Schröder did not hesitate upon arriving to his new surroundings, expressing publicly he hoped to be in the starting lineup after excelling as one of the league’s best reserves for the last two seasons in Oklahoma City. Let this latest update be a lesson to ask for what you want.

Dennis Schröder has worked his way into the starting lineup for the defending champions on ring night, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. The seventh-year guard out of Germany has been a starter previously in his career and had started all of the preseason games for the Lakers.

The Lakers will start Dennis Schroder, last season’s runner-up for the Sixth Man of the Year, at point guard in the season opener tonight against the Clippers, sources tell ESPN. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 23, 2020

It remains to be seen what the rest of the starting lineup will be for the Lakers, but it seems the final spot in the lineup will come down to either Kyle Kuzma or Wesley Matthews. Matthews was a starter for the Bucks last season but with Kuzma being a holdover from last season and a bigger threat on the offensive end, it shouldn’t be a surprise if Vogel indeed sticks with Kuzma to stay big on the defensive end.

