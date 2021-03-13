Lakers news: Damian Jones gets start again at center for Marc Gasol

While the Los Angeles Lakers are without their two starting big men, that has created an opportunity for center Damian Jones to make another strong impression with the Lakers after signing another 10-day contract earlier this week.

Jones, who started in the first half of the season finale last week against Sacramento, will get the start for the Lakers once again at center on Friday night against the Indiana Pacers. Anthony Davis remains out with a calf/Achilles injury and Marc Gasol is out due to the league’s health and safety protocols. Jones and Markieff Morris join the regular starters for the Lakers, LeBron James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Dennis Schöder.

Damian Jones and Markieff Morris will start in place of Gasol and Davis tonight for LAL. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 13, 2021

While Friday is the second start for Jones in a Laker uniform, it’s truly his best opportunity to make an impression on the Lakers coaching staff and front office to show what he can do when he gets extended minutes with LeBron James. Jones will also have quite the match-up in Indiana’s strong big man duo of All-Star Domantas Sabonis and center Myles Turner.

While the Lakers have been excellent, the athleticism Jones provides as a lob threat is something they’ve missed after losing JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard in free agency over the summer. The Lakers were the most prolific team in the league last season when it came to scoring on lob plays.

Related

Lob City: LeBron James and Lakers one of the NBA's most prolific lob squads

Related