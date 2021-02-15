Lakers news: Anthony Davis (right leg) leaves game Sunday vs. Nuggets

A point of concern for the Los Angeles Lakers grew even bigger on Sunday night as Anthony Davis left late in the second quarter of their game against the Denver Nuggets on a drive against Nikola Jokic. Davis then reached for his right Achilles tendon area, the same area where the Lakers revealed their star big man has been dealing with Achilles tedinosis. Davis returned to the floor on Friday night and scored 35 points in a Lakers win but he appeared to re-aggravate the Achilles that kept him out for two games earlier this week.

It’s unclear whether it was the initial push off the right foot or Jokic bumping him off balance that bothered Davis, but AD walked gingerly off the court after making two free-throws.

Here's the play where AD was injured pic.twitter.com/FQcO4G4xJK — CJ Fogler Ol' Steroid Ass #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) February 15, 2021

Davis had 15 points and four rebounds in the first half for the Lakers but the Nuggets were the stronger team in the first half as Jokic led all scorers with 23 points, erasing the memory of his 13-point low against the Lakers earlier this month. This story will be updated when there is more information on Davis’ status.

