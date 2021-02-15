Lakers news: Anthony Davis (Achilles) has ‘some swelling,’ to get MRI Monday

While the Los Angeles Lakers appeared a serious injury to their star big man Anthony Davis after Davis left Sunday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets, Davis’ right Achilles will require some extra attention and examination in the coming days.

After Davis left Sunday night’s game, the Lakers were very slow to give an update on his status. However, thanks to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, we know that Davis did indeed re-aggravate his Achilles tendinosis on the play with Jokic, which required him to leave the game. Luckily for the Lakers and Davis, it appears that the collision was the culprit and it wasn’t a non-contact injury. Nevertheless, there is “some swelling” in the area and AD will get an MRI on Monday, according to Woj.

Lakers All-Star Anthony Davis re-aggravated his right Achilles tendonosis and there's some swelling, source tells ESPN. He will get an MRI on Monday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2021

The Lakers were riding a seven-game winning streak coming into Sunday night’s game. Davis missed two games earlier in the week to rest with the Achilles tendinosis but he returned on Friday to score 35 points in a win against the Memphis Grizzlies. While there is still more to be learned about the situation, Davis may have to miss more than two games to nurse his current issue.

