Lakers news: Alex Caruso (head injury) leaves game vs. Pacers

The Los Angeles Lakers trailed the Indiana Pacers at halftime of their game on Friday night by a score of 54-46 and if they’re going to make a comeback, they’re going to do so without another one of their key contributors. Lakers guard Alex Caruso is the latest Laker to leave the lineup after the guard had a nasty fall during the second quarter of Friday’s game, hitting the back of his head on the Staples Center hardwood after diving for a loose ball.

Caruso left the game and did not return. At halftime of Friday night’s game, the Lakers announced that Caruso would be out for the game with a bruise on his head. While it looked like Caruso was at risk of a concussion, he has not yet been diagnosed with one and is not in the concussion protocol, according to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha.

The Lakers add that he’s being evaluated for a concussion but he’s not in the protocol. https://t.co/sGJhjvQmCQ — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 13, 2021

The Lakers started the second half of their season on Friday against the Pacers. The Lakers also announced on Friday that Anthony Davis would be out for an additional two weeks.

