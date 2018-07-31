The Lakers' new uniforms have a 'Showtime' throwback vibe, with one notable difference

The Los Angeles Lakers officially unveiled their new jerseys for the 2018-19 NBA season on Tuesday, and as it turns out — and as it usually turns out — the leaks were legit. When LeBron James and company take the court, they’ll do so in new threads with a throwback feel, calling to mind the “Showtime”-era kits donned by the legendary Magic Johnson-led teams of the 1980s:

The Lakers’ new ‘Association,’ ‘Icon’ and ‘Statement’ jerseys. (Image via @Lakers)

It’s not an exact replica of those uniforms, though. There are some relatively minor changes to the design, as picked up by the always sharp-eyed Chris Creamer of SportsLogos.net: the return of two-color striping around the sleeves and collar of the jerseys, the removal of side-stripes on the “Association” and “Icon” editions, and changing to the color of the numbers (gone are the white numerals that have appeared on the gold and purple jerseys over the years). It remains to be seen what, if any, differences there will be in the design of the shorts that go with the uniforms; we’ll all be waiting with bated breath on that one.

But while the most notable callbacks are the return of the rounded neckline and drop-shadow look of the ’80s design …

Comparison of Lakers' collars and armholes: Last season (left), this season (center), Showtime-era (right). pic.twitter.com/gYWGrIgSso — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) July 31, 2018





Comparison of Lakers' uniform numbers: last season (left), this season (center), and Showtime-era (right). pic.twitter.com/dwVQG5sWgJ — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) July 31, 2018





… the “Statement” version of the uniform — an alternate strip alongside the “Association” and “Icon” designs that replaced “home” and “away” uniforms when Nike took over the league’s apparel contract last year — comes with the addition of a thick black stripe along the sides:

Story Continues





The early response to that stripe — at least among some fans on social media — hasn’t been too warm …

.@nikebasketball I got a “statement” about that black stripe on the Lakers jersey 🗣 it’s trash — Blk Tray (@blk_tray) July 31, 2018





The black stripe on the new, purple Lakers jersey looks awful — Brady (@Brady_Curran) July 31, 2018





That Lakers jersey went from a 10/10 to a 2/10 all because of that big ass black stripe. Why can't designers not be trash? — Racial Dolezal (@SirCoach) July 31, 2018





That black stripe on the Lakers away jersey is just awful 🚮 — Leo Diaz (@leodiaz_92) July 31, 2018





purple with black stripe is terrible — TheTonyStarch (@TonyStarch8888) July 31, 2018





Black stripe kills it. Looks like a b grade warm up jersey — Saul Pogba (@Saully59) July 31, 2018





… but one suspects that any sort of displeasure with the stripe or the piping surrounding it will prevent Jeanie Buss and the gang from selling approximately 2 billion LeBron James Lakers jerseys of all colors, styles and sizes this season, no matter how big a challenge this year’s team faces in looking to return to the postseason for the first time since 2013.

More NBA coverage:

– – – – – – –

Dan Devine is a writer and editor for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at devine@yahoosports.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Jeff Passan: Astros reveal their character in trade for closer Roberto Osuna

• 49ers’ Richard Sherman rips Jerry Jones and his ‘plantation mentality’

• College hoops scandal is far from over: 5 pressing questions

• Pat Forde: 40 things to know about the college football schedule

