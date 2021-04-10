Lakers at Nets: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Saturday
After a devastating Sixers loss to the Pelicans on Friday night, the No. 1 seed Brooklyn Nets are now a full game clear of second place. The good news does not stop there either. Sharpshooter Landry Shamet has been removed off of the injury list and is now available for Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Tyler Johnson, James Harden and Spencer Dinwiddie still remain out for the Nets. As for the Lakers: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Jared Dudley are out indefinitely. Unfortunately, Kyle Kuzma, Alex Caruso and Marc Gasol may also join them for this matchup.
Date: Saturday, April 10
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ABC
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Probable starting lineups
Brooklyn Nets
Kyrie Irving
Bruce Brown
Joe Harris
Jeff Green
LaMarcus Aldridge
Los Angeles Lakers
Dennis Schroder
Kentavious Cardwell-Pope
Wesley Matthews
Markieff Morris
Andre Drummond