Lakers, Nets had midseason trade talks about D’Angelo Russell

One sizable issue facing the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason is what will happen with starting point guard D’Angelo Russell. He has a player option for the 2024-25 campaign that he can turn down in order to become a free agent this summer.

There has been at least one report that he’s expected to opt out of his contract and at least test the waters of the open market. But the Lakers would prefer to sign him to a big one-year contract if he does so in order to then use him as trade bait.

Of course, Los Angeles already tried to dangle Russell as trade bait prior to this season’s trade deadline. According to Eric Pincus, one would-be deal that was discussed would’ve sent Russell to the Brooklyn Nets in a multi-team trade that would’ve landed Dejounte Murray in L.A.

Via Bleacher Report:

“Multiple sources say that before trading for Dennis Schröder, the Brooklyn Nets were in talks with the Lakers for Russell (with L.A. getting Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks),” wrote Pincus.

Murray, a one-time All-Star guard who averaged a career-high 22.5 points a game this season, was a big target for the Lakers at midseason. Perhaps they and the Hawks will revisit those talks not too long from now, as the Lakers need a guard who can score, facilitate, handle the ball and create pace.

