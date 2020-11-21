Lakers and Montrezl Harrell agree to two-year deal

Clippers center Montrezl Harrell looks to drive against Nuggets center Mason Plumlee during a playoff game Sept. 3 in Orlando, Fla. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Reigning sixth man of the year Montrezl Harrell is changing teams without even changing area codes.

Harrell has agreed to a two-year contract worth close to $20 million to join the Los Angeles Lakers, according to people familiar with the talks who are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Harrell is represented by agent Rich Paul, who also represents Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. According to the people, Harrell turned down a larger offer from the Charlotte Hornets to play with James and the Lakers.

In the three years since the Clippers acquired Harrell from the Houston Rockets in the Chris Paul trade, he’s blossomed into one of the NBA’s premier bench scorers thanks to his energy and ability to finish near the basket.

He averaged 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds last season with the Clippers, but he struggled during the season restart in the bubble. Harrell left Orlando, Fla., to spend final moments with his grandmother, who died before the star reserve returned to the team.

He averaged 10.5 points and 2.9 rebounds in this year's postseason.

The Lakers also agreed to a deal with shooting guard Wesley Matthews earlier Friday.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.