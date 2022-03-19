Lakers: Minor update on Anthony Davis

Robert Marvi
·1 min read
In this article:
It has been four weeks since Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis suffered a sprained foot, and there is a bit of good news on that front.

A few days ago, he began some light shooting drills, and according to head coach Frank Vogel, Davis has been doing well in that regard.

There hasn’t been any news regarding a timetable for his potential return to game action, but it is certainly a step forward for one of the NBA’s most unique and valuable players.

During the telecast of Friday’s game versus the Toronto Raptors, Lakers color commentator Stu Lantz mentioned that Davis was moving around well without any noticeable discomfort during a pre-game shooting drill.

Just days ago, the perennial All-Star said he is optimistic about returning sooner than later.

It appears the Lakers will be cautious about allowing Davis to progress in his rehab and as far as actually clearing him to play, and understandably so.

He may not single-handedly make them a good team once he returns, if he does indeed return before the end of the regular season, but he would give them a much-needed shot in the arm.

