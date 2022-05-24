Lakers may have more than three coaching candidates

Last week, it was reported that the Los Angeles Lakers’ coaching search is down to three candidates: Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, former Brooklyn Nets head coach and current Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson and former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts.

However, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, those three men may not be the only ones L.A. is considering for its coaching job.

Via Lakers Nation:

“There’s also this: One source close to the situation told me over the weekend that the list of coaches under consideration by the Lakers is ‘still wider’ than the reported trio of Ham, Stotts and Atkinson. “Whether that means other prominent names could still emerge as factors in this search — or simply, as The Athletic reported Friday, that assistant coaches previously interviewed by the Lakers (Toronto’s Adrian Griffin and Milwaukee’s Charles Lee) will ultimately receive renewed consideration — will play out over coming days.”

Many felt that Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers would make the Lakers’ final list of coaching candidates.

After the Sixers were eliminated from the NBA playoffs earlier this month by the Miami Heat, some thought Rivers would get fired, but general manager Daryl Morey said the day after their last game that Rivers would stay on with the team.

Stein said that L.A. would still be interested in Rivers should he leave Pennsylvania.

“Suspicions persist in league coaching circles that the Lakers have not completely abandoned hope that Philadelphia’s Doc Rivers becomes unexpectedly available — despite the recent insistence from Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey that Rivers will be back in Philly next season.”

Whoever all the candidates for the Lakers’ coaching vacancy are, they will be interviewed in person in Los Angeles not too long from now.

