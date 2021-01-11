Lakers' Markieff Morris ejected after shoving match with DeMarcus Cousins

Lakers forward Markieff Morris drives for a layup against the Suns during a game in December. He was ejected from Sunday's game against the Rockets. (Matt York / Associated Press)

Lakers forward Markieff Morris was ejected from Sunday night's game against Houston after shoving a pair of Rockets, including DeMarcus Cousins, late in the first quarter.

Morris was jostling for position in the lane when he forcefully bumped into Rockets guard Jae'Sean Tate with 2:15 left in the quarter and was called for a foul. Cousins then approached Morris and shoved him in the chest, sending the Lakers forward to the court. Morris rose to his feet and immediately shoved Cousins, who was helping up Tate.

Morris chased after Cousins, who headed toward the sideline and the Rockets bench as referees and teammates kept them separated.

Things got heated between Markieff Morris and Boogie 👀 pic.twitter.com/7eY3YnAOhA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 11, 2021

By the time officials finished reviewing the players' actions, Morris earned a flagrant foul-1 for pushing Tate, while he and Cousins both were given a technical foul for their ensuing shoves, disqualifying Morris.

The Lakers led 21-15 before the altercation, and after Tate made one of his two free throws the Rockets cut their deficit to 25-21 at the end of the quarter.

Cousins was later ejected with 11:14 left in the second quarter for a flagrant foul after striking LeBron James across the face while trying to swipe at the ball as the Lakers forward drove the lane.

After James made one of two free throws for a three-point lead, he sank a three-pointer on the ensuing possession to start a 30-13 run by the Lakers for a 55-36 lead with 3:58 left in the second quarter. The Lakers led 65-46 at halftime.

