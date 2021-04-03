Lakers’ Marc Gasol on losing starting job to Andre Drummond: ‘It’s a hard pill to swallow’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Feldman
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Marc Gasol joined the Lakers’ amid fanfare as a nice value signing at center.

Then, Andre Drummond joined the Lakers’ amid fanfare as a nice value signing at center.

Drummond, who signed with the Lakers after a Cavaliers buyout, supplanted Gasol in the starting lineup (at least when Drummond isn’t injured). Gasol declined interview requests for several days as speculation swirled about his future in Los Angeles.

Following the Lakers’ win over the Kings last night, Gasol addressed his situation.

Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times:

Asked if he thought he would remain with the Lakers for the rest of the season, Gasol said he was committed but left the door open for that to change.

“Things can change quickly in the NBA just as they have changed for me. But, I’m committed to this team,” Gasol said. “It’s a hard pill to swallow because I know I’m going to be out of the lineup at some point. It’s never easy on a player. As a basketball player, you want to play. You want to contribute, especially when you made that commitment for that reason.

“But, we’ll see.”

What’s the operative part of that quote, “I’m committed to this team” or “We’ll see”?

Gasol hasn’t been one to passively accept being marginalized. If he’s upset, that could escalate into bigger chemistry issues. The Lakers must manage this.

But Gasol has underwhelmed this season. His can disappear offensively (which isn’t so bad when deferring to LeBron James and Anthony Davis). Gasol remains a solid defender. But at 36, he has significant athletic limitations. His high basketball intelligence helps, though goes only so far.

The Lakers have plenty of center depth – Davis, Drummond, Montrezl Harrell and Markieff Morris. Gasol can help in some matchups. But is that enough to keep him happy?

It could be if he’s committed to the Lakers and content to chase a ring from the bench when necessary. If he wants a more prominent role, both he and the team face some tough questions.

More on the Lakers

Report: NBA players also criticizing buyout system, particularly LaMarcus... Small market teams reportedly want changes to buyout market Three things to know: Drummond’s debut sums up Lakers season of late

Lakers’ Marc Gasol on losing starting job to Andre Drummond: ‘It’s a hard pill to swallow’ originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Lakers beat Sacramento for third win in last four games

    With Marc Gasol back in the starting lineup and 30 points from Kyle Kuzma, the Lakers defeat the Kings 115-94 in Sacramento on Friday night.

  • Marc Gasol: Lakers signing Andre Drummond a 'hard pill to swallow'

    In his first public comments since the Lakers signed Andre Drummond, Marc Gasol expresses disappointment in being demoted. Could he leave the team?

  • Kyle Kuzma's defense, and 30 points, make a difference in Lakers win

    Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma has been intent on earning respect for his commitment to defense, and it showed in a 115-94 defeat of the Kings on Friday.

  • 'Space Jam' trailer: See LeBron James rule courts of other dimensions with movie revival

    The first trailer of "Space Jam: A New Legacy" is a digital age revival with LeBron James battling artificial intelligence in other dimensions.

  • Missing Stephen Curry, Warriors lose most lopsided game of NBA season

    The Warriors lost to the Raptors by 53 points. It somehow could have been worse.

  • Pelicans: Josh Hart to miss ‘vast majority’ of rest of season with thumb injury

    The Pelicans lost to the Hawks last night without Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Steven Adams and Josh Hart.

  • Klay Thompson was 'fired up' after Warriors' 53-point loss to Raptors

    No one was happy after the Warriors' 130-77 loss to Toronto.

  • ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Trailer: LeBron and Bugs vs. the ‘Goon Squad’

    The first full trailer for the upcoming Space Jam movie with LeBron James debuted on Saturday morning.

  • Warriors, without Stephen Curry, bid to upend Raptors

    The Golden State Warriors will look to overcome the absence of star guard Stephen Curry on Friday when they visit the Toronto Raptors at Tampa, Fla. Curry recorded 36 points and 11 rebounds against the Miami Heat on Thursday in his second game back since returning from a bruised tailbone. The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player shot 9-for-19 from the field and 5-for-11 from 3-point range in the 116-109 setback to the Heat.

  • WATCH: Robert Williams III career night vs. Rox – 20 points, 9 boards, 8 assists

    Timelord dropped his Tardis on the Houston Rockets Friday night with a career performance cementing his case to be a starter.

  • Another perfect night by Williams lifts Celtics over Rockets

    BOSTON (AP) Something about playing the Houston Rockets brings out the best in Celtics big man Robert Williams. Williams had a career-high 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, Jayson Tatum scored 26 and the Celtics rolled to a 118-102 win over the Houston Rockets on Friday night.

  • CEO John Krafcik Leaves Waymo

    Waymo's chief technology officer and its chief operating officer will serve as co-CEOs. What Happened: After spending almost more than five years at Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) self-driving-car company Waymo, its chief executive John Krafcik has decided to step down. Krafcik will be replaced by two Waymo executives, Chief Technology Officer Dmitri Dolgov and Chief Operating Officer Tekedra Mawakana, who will head the firm as co-CEOs. However, Krafcik will stay on as an advisor. Before joining Waymo, Krafcik headed the Hyundai Motor North America unit as the CEO. In a blog post on Friday, Krafcik said, "After five-and-a-half exhilarating years leading this team, I've decided to depart from my CEO role with Waymo and kick-off new adventures." He said that he would be going on a sabbatical with his wife and relocating to Austin, Texas, from Silicon Valley. Why It Matters: The change comes as Waymo is working on autonomous-driving technology for future ride-hailing and delivery services. Under Krafcik's leadership, the company launched a limited ride-hailing service in suburban Phoenix. Krafcik led Waymo's conversion into an independent subsidiary and raised $3.25 billion of external funding. In a recent blog post, Waymo announced that henceforth the company would address its mobility services as "fully autonomous driving technology" and ditch the term "self-driving." While Waymo didn't name any automaker directly, it has contested the claims of Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) full self-driving being at par with Waymo's autonomous driving technology. Waymo was formed in 2009 as a project within Alphabet's Google unit. Its autonomous cars have driven tens of billions of miles on US roads. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaArgo AI Mulling SPAC Or IPO Deal This YearMarch Madness Fuels Restaurant Business Across US; Stocks And ETFs In Sector Could Get A Bounce© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Carlos Correa knocks down A's Matt Chapman during infield double-play

    Block ... or charge?

  • 'Heartbreak city!': With UCLA-Gonzaga on tap, Adam Morrison's tears feel fresh again

    UCLA's stars in the classic 2006 NCAA upset of Gonzaga had no idea the game would go down in history as the Adam Morrison Crying Game.

  • UCLA's Juzang could be first Asian American NBA lottery pick

    Johnny Juzang's impact at UCLA has been immediate since he transferred from Kentucky, giving the Bruins the scorer and dynamic player they had been missing in recent years. The junior guard is playing his best at just the right time, leading the Bruins into the Final Four for the first time since 2008. Projected to be the second Asian American NBA first-round pick, possibly in the lottery, he has become an inspiration for younger players at a time when hate crimes against Asian Americans are on the rise.

  • Steve Kerr responds to Draymond Green: Play-in motivates me

    Warriors forward Draymond Green said, "No play-in game is going to motivate me at this point of my career."

  • Injury Report: Warriors’ Draymond Green late scratch (finger) vs. Raptors on Friday

    Prior to the start of the Golden State Warriors contest against the Toronto Raptors, Draymond Green was ruled out with a finger injury.

  • Astros' Correa planning for free agency, no hard feelings

    Astros shortstop Carlos Correa says he hasn't seriously discussed a long-term deal with Houston and plans to seek a big payday in free agency next offseason. Correa said last week he turned down a $120 million, six-year offer and said Thursday he's also declined a $125 million, five-year bid — paltry compared to the $341 million, 10-year deal shortstop Francisco Lindor agreed to with the New York Mets on Wednesday night.

  • Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle tests positive for COVID-19, misses game against Knicks

    Rick Carlisle has been fully vaccinated for months, but couldn't coach the Mavericks on Friday night in New York.

  • IRS Issues Another Batch of Stimulus Payments, Bringing Total to $335 Billion

    Stimulus payments worth $1,400 apiece began hitting Americans' bank accounts within a week of the bill being signed. As of the beginning of April the IRS had issued over 130 million stimulus payments worth roughly $335 billion in total. The first batch went out the weekend after the stimulus bill was signed into law, and a subsequent batch went out about a week later.