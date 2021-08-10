Lakers’ Malik Monk explains excitement about playing with LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers will look completely different on opening night as a batch of new players enter the fold.

Some of the prominent names donning the purple and gold next season are Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard and Kendrick Nunn. The latter signed for the mid-level exception (MLE), so he’s the most expensive signing for L.A. this summer.

Another name to watch is Malik Monk, who is coming from the Charlotte Hornets after four seasons.

Charlotte drafted Monk with the No. 11 pick in the 2017 NBA draft, but he didn’t make strides until his final year, By then, it was too late because the Hornets had a crowded backcourt led by LaMelo Ball.

Now that Monk has a new change of scenery, he could make a name for himself with the talent he’s playing with.

Monk explained why he’s amped to play with LeBron James, and how that’ll help his offensive game, via Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet:

Malik Monk said he’s excited to play with LeBron and L.A.’s other veterans, and has thought about how much they will open up the floor for him on the offensive end. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) August 6, 2021

Monk has been known for his scoring ability since coming out of college, but he was largely inefficient with the Hornets for his first three seasons, though the talent around him wasn’t as stout as it’ll be in L.A.

Last year with an improved Hornets squad, Monk averaged career-high numbers in points per game (11.7) and 3-point percentage (40.1, 5.0 attempts). He can hit shots off the bounce, too, which is a skill the Lakers need from their reserves, especially if James is on the bench.