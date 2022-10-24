Lakers 'should be mad and frustrated': Takeaways from loss to Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe, center, steals the ball away from Lakers star LeBron James during the second half of the Lakers' 106-104 loss Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. (Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)

The mood inside the Lakers’ locker room Sunday afternoon after they lost a game they had no business losing was “s---,” according to LeBron James.

And, truth be told, it should have been.

This was a game that was in the Lakers’ hands at Crypto.com Arena, a game that should have been their first victory of the season when they built a seven-point lead with 1 minute 56 seconds remaining

Instead, they are 0-3 after blowing the game against the Portland Trail Blazers in falling 106-104.

“Right now you got a ‘s---' mood. I mean, you just lost,” James said. “I think if you’re around a group of guys that are excited after a loss, then that’s the worst business that you can be in. So, that’s the mood right now. But I’ll leave my frustration and what I have here. Once I drive out the tunnel, I’m going to leave it here. That’s it.”

Here are four takeaways from the Lakers’ excruciating defeat:

Lakers looking to move on

Lakers forward Anthony Davis, right, strips the ball from Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic during the first half. (Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)

Anthony Davis was short with his answers postgame. He was quiet, his mood downcast after he had produced a line of 22 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks.

James seemed resigned, his answers about how the team was feeling after two straight close losses, to the Clippers Thursday and to the Trail Blazers Sunday, telling.

“I got to move on to tomorrow, how I can get better tomorrow and get ready for this tough road trip that we have coming up in Minnesota and starting in Denver,” James said. “So, we kind of should be mad and frustrated and thinking about plays where we could have been better or done a better job of this or whatever throughout the course of a 48-minute game.”

Lakers fall apart down stretch

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe, center, puts up a shot during the second half. (Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)

The Lakers now need to fix their late-game execution.

They held a 102-95 lead with 1:56 left after James scored on a driving layup.

But on their next three consecutive possessions, the Lakers didn’t get up the best of shots.

Pat Beverley took a contested three-pointer.

James hoisted a three-pointer.

Russell Westbrook pulled up for a 15-foot jumper with 27.3 seconds left in the game and the Lakers holding a 102-101 lead.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham was asked how he felt about his team’s execution with the game on the line and there for the taking.

“Just because a play is in your pocket, you have to execute it. Like you have to focus and bog down,” Ham said. “You have to screen. You have to cut with a purpose. You have to drive the ball with a purpose. So, just because you have plays, a multitude of plays available, you still have to make them work. Again, I thought without watching the game (film), I thought I have to go back and break the game down later on today. But just my initial thoughts is we, again, we tried to put the ball in the right people’s hands and calling different things and they were throwing different matchups, different defenses throughout the game. So, it’s just learning and having a package for our guys.”

Rebounding woes

Lakers forward LeBron James, left, battles Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow for a rebound during the first half. (Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)

The small lineup the Lakers played with didn’t help them on the backboards.

They were outrebounded 52-40 by the Trail Blazers.

The Lakers were outrebounded 58-38 by the Clippers on Thursday night.

So, rebounding is just another issue the Lakers have to overcome.

Longing for some threes

LeBron James walks off the court during a first-half timeout Sunday. (Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)

Yeah, the Lakers’ three-point shooting wasn’t very good – again.

They made just 18.2% of their threes, going six for 33.

Lonnie Walker IV was one for five, James two for nine, Davis zero for three, Beverley one for three, Westbrook zero for three, Kendrick Nunn zero for three, Austin Reaves two for four, Juan Toscano-Anderson zero for one and Troy Brown Jr. zero for two.

