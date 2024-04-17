Lakers lock up No. 7 seed after beating Pelicans in play-in tournament

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTTV) - The Los Angeles Lakers locked up a playoff spot after beating the New Orleans Pelicans 110-106 in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

With the win, the Lakers have secured the seventh seed in the Western Conference bracket of the NBA playoffs. Los Angeles will face the defending champions Denver Nuggets in the first round.

The Lakers-Nuggets series will serve as the rematch of the 2023 Western Conference Finals. The Lakers were swept by the eventual champs in four games in last season's series.

With the loss, the Pelicans will face the winner of the Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings in the fight for the eighth seed. The Pelicans host the second play-in game after finishing the west with the seventh-best record at 49-33.

The Lakers got into the play-in tournament after finishing the regular season with a 47-35 record, which was the eighth-best finish in the conference.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.