Lakers legends pay tribute to Bill Walton after his death

On Monday, the NBA world lost a giant figure when Bill Walton passed away at the age of 71 due to cancer.

In the 1970s and 1980s, he was a Hall of Fame center with the Portland Trail Blazers, San Diego/Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics. While his career was cut short by numerous foot injuries, he did manage to win two NBA championships in 1977 and 1986.

Before that, he was a big part of the University of California, Los Angeles’ basketball dynasty under head coach John Wooden. While Walton was there, the team won an incredible 88 games in a row and back-to-back national titles. Those who were around back then still remember him going 21-of-22 and scoring 44 points in the 1973 national championship game against Memphis State University, which the Bruins won.

Multiple Lakers legends paid tribute to his memory, including fellow Bruins great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Today I had to say goodbye to

a great friend that I will always miss….@UCLAAthletics @UCLAMBB @NBA pic.twitter.com/JIA3sORJgY — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) May 27, 2024

Magic Johnson talked about how Walton was ahead of his time with his skill sets.

Rest in peace to a friend, 2X NBA Champion, Hall of Famer, and one of the most skilled centers we’ve ever seen Bill Walton! His NCAA Championship performance as a UCLA Bruin against Memphis is by far the most dominate NCAA Championship performance ever – he shot 21 for 22 and had… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 27, 2024

Walton not only had the ability to score, rebound and defend, but he was especially praised for his passing skills, both out of the low post and from the high post.

James Worthy reminisced about meeting Walton back in 1982 and his relationship with the former Clipper.

I met Bill my rookie year in Anchorage Alaska for Lakers/Clippers preseason game. At the same hotel I came down early 4 breakfast & Bill invited me 2 his table. To this day we never talked basketball-just love, life, happiness & peace. A true friend & mentor. You will be missed pic.twitter.com/FUP1gozxMC — James Worthy (@JamesWorthy42) May 27, 2024

Byron Scott, yet another member of those Showtime Lakers of the 1980s, sent good vibes to Walton’s survivors.

The thing that I loved about you the most was that you would say just about ANYTHING! I'm going to miss you my friend. One of the best defensive center to ever play the game. Rest in Heaven "Big Red". My heart and prayers go out to Lori, Luke Walton and the rest of the Walton… pic.twitter.com/Tt83DLz2Si — Byron Scott (@official_bscott) May 28, 2024

In 2016, Walton’s son Luke became the Lakers’ head coach after a stint as an assistant with the Golden State Warriors. Even though the younger Walton got fired in 2019, he was able to coach LeBron James for one season.

James sent his best wishes to the elder Walton’s soul.

REST IN PARADISE BIG RED ❤️🙏🏾🫡 https://t.co/yekD9AGdJl — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 29, 2024

The elder Walton, of course, became a well-known broadcaster for many years after his playing career ended. While some found him annoying, he was very entertaining, and the fact that he overcame a lifelong stuttering problem to be a longtime broadcaster was a major accomplishment.

The world is already a sadder place without him.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire