Lakers legend Magic Johnson tweets at Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton

Kings' Haliburton gets a congrats tweet from Magic originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Making it to the NBA is a dream for so many young basketball players around the world. Draft night is a special moment when years of late night practices, weekend tournaments and shots in the front yard are rewarded with a spot in the NBA for a group of players.

For Kings first round pick Tyrese Haliburton, the evening was topped off by a tweet from Los Angeles Laker legend Magic Johnson.

During his introductory press conference with Sacramento media on Friday, Haliburton spoke about Johnson’s tweet and the influence he’s had on his game.

“I watched a lot of 90’s basketball, so Magic Johnson is a big inspiration to my game,” Haliburton said. “He tweeted at me yesterday, so that was a dream come true. I tried to be as cool, calm and collective as possible when I saw that.”

It was an emotional night for plenty of families around the globe, but hearing from a legend like Magic made it extra special Haliburton. If he can live up to that "Little Magic" moniker, the Kings might have a draft day steal.

