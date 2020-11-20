Lakers legend Magic Johnson tweets at Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton

Kings' Haliburton gets a congrats tweet from Magic originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Making it to the NBA is a dream for so many young basketball players around the world. Draft night is a special moment when years of late night practices, weekend tournaments and shots in the front yard are rewarded with a spot in the NBA for a group of players.

For Kings first round pick Tyrese Haliburton, the evening was topped off by a tweet from Los Angeles Laker legend Magic Johnson.

A special congratulations to Tyrese Haliburton of the Sacramento Kings aka Little Magic! Tell your dad thanks for being a fan of mine! @TyHaliburton22 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 19, 2020

During his introductory press conference with Sacramento media on Friday, Haliburton spoke about Johnson’s tweet and the influence he’s had on his game.

“I watched a lot of 90’s basketball, so Magic Johnson is a big inspiration to my game,” Haliburton said. “He tweeted at me yesterday, so that was a dream come true. I tried to be as cool, calm and collective as possible when I saw that.”

It was an emotional night for plenty of families around the globe, but hearing from a legend like Magic made it extra special Haliburton. If he can live up to that "Little Magic" moniker, the Kings might have a draft day steal.