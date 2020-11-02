Lakers legend Derek Fisher seeks $2.5 million for remodeled Tarzana home

The gated property, on half an acre, holds a Mediterranean-style main house, guesthouse and swimming pool. (Jeff Elson)

Longtime Laker Derek Fisher and his partner, Gloria Govan, are looking to score a deal in the San Fernando Valley. Their Tarzana home just surfaced for sale at $2.5 million, records show.

Fisher, who won five NBA titles with the Lakers, and Govan, who owns the Mexican restaurant chain Gorditos, extensively remodeled the place during their stay. The Mediterranean-style spot now boasts a sleek interior with arched doorways and designer fixtures across 6,566 square feet.

On the main level, a chandelier-topped dining area adjoins a living room under tray ceilings. The chef’s kitchen provides a burst of color with a bright blue tiered island topped by marble.

Upstairs, the owner’s suite opens to a scenic deck overlooking the long, landscaped backyard, complete with a swimming pool, dining patio and trampoline. A walkway cuts through the verdant space, leading to a guesthouse at the far end of the property.

Out front, the gated half-acre grounds are completed by a motor court with a trio of garages.

Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX One holds the listing.

Fisher spent the majority of his career with the Lakers, winning three consecutive titles with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal from 2000 to 2002 and rejoining the team in 2007 to win two more. The 46-year-old ranks second all-time in NBA career playoff games and currently serves as coach of the Los Angeles Sparks.

Govan owns and operates Gorditos, which recently opened its second location in Van Nuys.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.