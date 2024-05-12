Lakers’ LeBron James has strong praise for Sixers All-Star Tyrese Maxey

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Tyrese Maxey had a helluva season taking over as the starting point guard amid the James Harden saga. He averaged 25.9 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 45% and 37.3% from deep in his fourth season.

For his play, Maxey has earned the respect around the league. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has given his respect to the young star as he stated on his podcast with JJ Redick:

The (expletive) don’t get tired. He don’t get tired! I watched that game last night, I think he played 50 minutes I think. You know, hurt his elbow at one point, turned his ankle at one point. Hit the ground numerous times, try to go in a lane, and dunk on two guys. Get it blocked, get back up. You can’t get a hold of him cause he don’t get tired.

“The motherf****r don’t get tired.” 👏🏾@KingJames shares why @TyreseMaxey is so dominant on Mind the Game. Episode 7 is now live on all platforms. 📺: https://t.co/rIvf9psuXo pic.twitter.com/v5xEFmKVxP — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) May 9, 2024

Maxey upped his play in the playoffs against the New York Knicks when he averaged 29.8 points, 6.8 assists, and 5.2 rebounds. He shot 47.8% from the floor and 40% from deep while having to play 44.5 minutes per game. He saved Philadelphia from elimination in Game 5 when he scored a career playoff-high 46 points on the road.

