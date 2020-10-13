Plaschke: Lakers, LeBron James are now simply the best in NBA history

LeBron James (23) celebrates with his teammates after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Sunday. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

It was a sight more glittering than the gold ball.

It spoke much louder than the droning commissioner.

The true meaning of the Lakers’ 17th NBA championship could be found moments before the trophy ceremony Sunday night, away from the microphones, absent of the pomp.

As Lakers owner Jeanie Buss was awaiting the presentation from commissioner Adam Silver, she was approached by LeBron James, and they hugged. And hugged. And hugged.

For the longest time, they clutched each other in a whispered celebration symbolizing the entirety of the history that had just been made, two new truths encapsulated in that embrace.

With the title, Buss’ Lakers became the greatest basketball franchise ever.

With the title, James became the greatest basketball player ever.

It was GOAT embracing GOAT, best connecting with best, a portrait of two pinnacles, a hug for the ages.

“It was just a special moment and I know how special it was for her,” James said. “It was just in the words of, ‘I’m proud to be a Laker.'”

It was a connection of two pieces of newly minted NBA history, and while fans of the Boston Celtics and Michael Jordan will reasonably argue both assertions, they’re not going to win that debate, at least not today. There is no disputing that the Lakers and James triumphed in a season unmatched for its continual wave of adversities, a season that, yes, deserves an asterisk — because it was so damn hard.

As for the arguments, they both deserve periods.

The Lakers are the greatest, period.

LeBron James is the greatest, period.

Start with the Lakers, whose 17 titles matches the Boston Celtics, yet whose entire resume overpowers the Celtics like purple overpowers green.

Lakers owner Jeannie Buss gets a hug for the ages from LeBron James after the Lakers beat the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to claim their 17th championship. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Lakers have a .595 franchise regular-season winning percentage, four points better than Boston. The Lakers also have the league’s most postseason wins, 450, and best postseason winning percentage, .601.

While Celtics fans will always scoff that five of the Lakers titles are ancient history, won by Minneapolis between 1949 and 1954, the Celtics’ run is equally compromised. Nine of the Celtics' championships were won between 1957 and 1966, a period in which the league had just eight or nine teams. The Los Angeles Lakers never won a title against fewer than 17 teams.

Yes, the Celtics have won nine of the 12 Finals matchups between the teams. But this is about seasons, not series, and the Lakers have dominated the modern seasons.

In the past 40 years, the Lakers have won 11 championships. During the same span, the Celtics have won four.

The Lakers' greatness is about more than statistics, it’s about culture. Behind the vision of longtime owner Jerry Buss, the Lakers changed the image of the league, transforming the games into the entertainment events that have sent the NBA’s popularity soaring.

The Lakers created basketball as theatre with Showtime. They popularized dance teams with the Laker Girls. They generated the role of the celebrity fan with Jack Nicholson. Thanks to legendary announcer Chick Hearn, they even concocted the term "slam dunk."

What did the Celtics ever invent? Parquet?

The Lakers have also employed the league’s most celebrated superstars. The list of greatest Lakers is so deep that the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, ranks only third. The man whose image is the NBA logo, Jerry West, isn’t even in the top three. The beginning of the list is so familiar, each spot only requires one name.

Magic. Kobe. Kareem. Logo. Shaq. Big-Game James. Elgin. Wilt. Chick. And now you can add LeBron.

Kobe Bryant and the Lakers celebrate after their Game 7 victory over the Boston Celtics in the 2010 NBA Finals. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

