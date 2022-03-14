Lakers' LeBron James becomes first player in NBA history with 30K points, 10K rebounds, 10K assists

After nearly two decades, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has already left his mark all over the NBA record books.

He reached a new peak Sunday, hitting a milestone that no other player in league history has accomplished.

James found longtime friend Carmelo Anthony for a 3-pointer from the left wing for his second assist of the night during the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns, giving him 10,000 for his career. With that, James became the first player in NBA history with 30,000 career points, 10,000 rebounds and 10,000 assists.

James entered the game with 36,793 points, 10,143 rebounds and 9,998 assists. He grabbed his 10,000th career rebound on Jan. 19.

In his 19th season, James' all-around game has been his trademark. He is third all-time in points and closing in on Karl Malone for second place. He is seventh in assists and 39th in rebounds. James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are the only players ranked in the top 50 in all three categories.

Many players have been known for their all-around game throughout the league's history, but few have reached career numbers comparable to James.

LeBron James is one of two players ranked in the top 50 all-time in points, rebounds and assists.

No other player has 9,000 rebounds and 9,000 assists. Jason Kidd is the only other player with at least 8,000 of each: 8,725 rebounds and 12,091 assists. Kidd was not the scorer that James is, finishing his 19-year career with 17,529 points.

Oscar Robertson, the first player to average a triple-double for a season, had 26,710 points, 7,804 rebounds and 9,887 assists in 14 seasons. Russell Westbrook, the NBA's all-time triple-double leader and James' Lakers teammate, entered Sunday's game with 23,034 points, 7,453 rebounds and 8,529 assists.

