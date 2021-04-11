Report: Lakers could have LeBron James, Anthony Davis back within 3 weeks

The light at the end of the tunnel is starting to come into focus for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James could both be back within three weeks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, with Davis projected to return before James.

Davis, out since Feb. 14 with a right calf strain, will reportedly be reevaluated by team doctors Thursday and could return to the court in the next 10-14 days.

James, out since March 20 with a right ankle sprain, is reportedly on track to be back in the lineup in three weeks.

James alluded to the approaching returns in an Instagram post Thursday, saying a storm is coming:

The return of James and Davis obviously couldn't come soon enough for the Lakers, who have gone 4-6 since James' last appearance with the team. In the pair's absence, Dennis Schröder and Montrezl Harrell have stepped up, but there's only so much you can do when missing All-NBA players like James and Davis.

If the two are back three weeks from now, they'll arrive just in time for one of the toughest stretches on the Lakers' schedule: a five-game span beginning May 2 with two back-to-backs and matchups with the Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns. They might not be full strength when those games come, but the team will take any help it can get.

The Lakers currently sit in fifth place in the Western Conference at 32-20.

