Lakers, Knicks among teams interested in Ben Simmons

The New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers are among the teams interested in Simmons, sources said, although it’s unclear how much traction Philadelphia truly has on any move.

Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Lakers are pursuing Jerami Grant, according to Shams. He also mentioned the Lakers having some interest in Ben Simmons. It really seems as though the Lakers are at least doing their due diligence on the trade market, but obviously quite a bit can chance between now and Feb. 10. pic.twitter.com/sZW3gYXat9 – 9:57 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Shams says the Lakers are interested in Ben Simmons.

Financially, one of LeBron/AD/Russ would basically have to be in the trade. It would take roughly $25.4 million in matching salary to bring Simmons in. That would be THT, Nunn and seven(!) minimum guys, which isn’t feasible. pic.twitter.com/r7AJactEgn – 9:54 AM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

The Knicks, Lakers, Timberwolves, Trail Blazers, Kings, Pacers and Cavaliers are among the teams interested in #Sixers‘ Ben Simmons, per @Shams Charania – 9:52 AM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

OK, it’s my first 76ers game since the pandemic shutdown in March 2020. I did NOT expect to see Ben Simmons highlights in the pregame hype video. That was surprising. Of course, the crowd booed whenever one of his dunks flashed across the jumbotron. That was totally predictable. – 8:42 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

With Ben Simmons trade talks reportedly heating up, which teams make the most sense as a landing spot for the Defensive Player of the Year runner-up?

Here are 7 possible destinations for the 25-year-old: basketballnews.com/stories/examin… – 6:17 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

According to reports, Damian Lillard wants to play with Ben Simmons in Portland.

Former #Blazers Forward @Bonzi Wells tells @Grady & @Howard Beck why they could succeed together #RipCity pic.twitter.com/GBqLHGytRk – 3:47 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Last week on The Putback, we talked Sixers, James Harden, Ben Simmons, the Knicks and more with @mgrads, @cpthefanchise and @cwilliamson44: pic.twitter.com/8rgootHvZC – 3:04 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Domantas Sabonis last night:

✅ 24 PTS

✅ 10 REB

✅ 7 AST

✅ 9-13 FG

Sabonis is just the third player since the ABA-NBA merger to average at least 20p/10r/5a and shoot 75% from the field over a three-game span, joining Charles Barkley (2x) and Ben Simmons. pic.twitter.com/YtBjSngklY – 10:31 AM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

I cordially envite @RealMikeWilbon to join me on the Sixers pregame show tonight on @SportsRadioWIP to set the record straight on Ben Simmons, & his continuous narrative that Philly fans are to blame for the current situation.

My DMs are open. – 8:29 AM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

The irony of people mad at De’Aaron Fox in my mentions who want the Kings to trade him for Ben Simmons after MISSING CLUTCH FREE THROWS.

L. O. L. – 9:36 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

Could Ben Simmons find his way to San Antonio? @Kevin O’Connor and @Chris Vernon discuss on #TheMismatch. pic.twitter.com/ehpfPekak1 – 7:54 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:

🏀 : The NBA Trade rumors are here!

🏀 : Can a Ben Simmons trade spark chaos?

🏀 : What are the Pacers doing?

🏀 : How is OKC impacted?

#ThunderUp: https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/NLhSVThvtt – 7:42 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Who says no?

Philly gets: Kristaps Porzingis and CJ McCollum

Dallas gets: Kyrie Irving

Nets get: Danny Green, Jalen Brunson and Jusuf Nurkic

Portland gets: Ben Simmons – 7:36 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

A name I’d circle in trade discussions surrounding Ben Simmons is Cody Zeller. If the Blazers end up making that move, there’s going to be a push to go Nance or Covington at backup 5 to offer more consistent spacing in Simmons led units.

Cody Zeller is good. – 6:23 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Nothing imminent on the Ben Simmons trade front, but things are heating up

phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 6:18 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story on the Sixers accelerating trade talks on Ben Simmons — with Portland making clear that Damian Lillard remains unavailable: es.pn/3dW9KrH – 5:53 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Ben Simmons trade talks reportedly picking up, but not for Damian Lillard nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/10/ben… – 5:19 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Philadelphia’s trade conversations on Ben Simmons gathering momentum in recent days sportando.basketball/en/philadelphi… – 5:08 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN reporting with @Zach Lowe: Philadelphia’s trade conversations on Ben Simmons gathering momentum in recent days. More teams engaged, more two and three-way deal structure talks ongoing as 76ers try to land a Top 25 player for Simmons. – 4:29 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on the Lakers’ showing vs. Memphis, what’s up with Anthony Davis, Westbrook for Wall 2.0, Ben Simmons/Spurs, Utah’s defensive versatility, the paths forward for the Pacers, and more (including some love for Taylor Swift). open.spotify.com/episode/6RwXUP… – 4:26 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

🏀 What’s the deal with Anthony Davis?

🏀 How would Ben Simmons fit in San Antonio?

🏀 Is it time to blow it up in Indiana?

#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/6RwXUP… – 3:59 PM

The 76ers are ramping up their efforts to spark multi-team trade scenarios to move Simmons, sources said, and a fresh pool of teams has emerged as potential destinations. -via The Athletic / December 13, 2021

The 76ers are currently asking teams for an All-Star-caliber player and/or multiple first-round draft picks for Simmons, sources said. -via The Athletic / December 13, 2021

As the Philadelphia 76ers begin to gather momentum in trade conversations for All-Star guard Ben Simmons, the Portland Trail Blazers reiterated that one of the Sixers’ top targets — All-NBA guard Damian Lillard — is not available to be discussed, sources told ESPN. -via ESPN / December 10, 2021